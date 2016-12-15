Light snow showers added to the already solid bases Thursday, and will give way to mostly sunny skies through Saturday.

The only struggle you’ll find on Cascade hillsides is the bitter cold temperatures, but skiing and snowboarding conditions remain excellent from the recent snowfall.

Another weather system arrives Sunday bringing anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow, and a series of fronts will continue to drop more snow through Wednesday.

So far this season Mt. Baker Ski Area received 229 inches of snow with a whopping 74 inches of fresh powder in the past 11 days. Crystal Mountain has 100 inches, and the Summit at Snoqualmie topped out for the moment at 102 inches. White Pass has received 113 inches at its base and 145 inches on top.

For non-skiers, the Summit at Snoqualmie tubing center opens Friday through Dec. 25.

At Mount Rainier National Park, the gate to Paradise at Longmire was open Thursday, and two-wheel vehicles were required the chain up at the Nisqually gate.

The Paradise snow-play area — the only area where sledding is allowed — plans to open around Dec. 23. Snowshoeing, snowboarding and cross-country skiing are allowed in certain areas.

Elsewhere in Washington, the Loup Loup Ski Area — located between Twisp and Okanogan — was expected to open Friday depending on conditions. On Olympic Peninsula, Hurricane Ridge is open on weekends.

Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress (96-inch base); Mount Seymour (69-89); Grouse (69-83); Whitewater (59-61); Mount Washington (48-65); Revelstoke (30-48); Big White (50); Sun Peaks (33-44); Silver Star (22-47); Kicking Horse (11-39); Fernie (22-47); and Panorama (9-27). Red Mountain (41) opens Saturday.

Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (75-83); Schweitzer (24-44); Tamarack (28-41); Sun Valley (30-40); Brundage (38-47); and Bogus Basin (25). Silver Mountain (24-30) is open Friday to Sunday.

Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (75-108); Mount Hood Skibowl (48-58); Timberline (99); Mount Ashland (42); and Willamette Pass (42-52). Hoodoo (48) and Anthony Lakes (34) are open this weekend.