Mark Yuasa

Mark Yuasa
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Skiers and snowboarders making plans to head up to the slopes at The Summit at Snoqualmie should be aware of a traffic closure on Wednesday (Jan. 11) from 8 a.m. To 10 a.m.

I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass will be closed for two hours as road crews clear over-hanging snow from the roof of the wildlife crossing tunnel.

The Washington Department of Transportation will have eastbound traffic stopped on I-90 at Milepost 56 near Gold Creek.

Westbound traffic will be stopped at Milepost 62 near Price Creek.

Mark Yuasa: 206-464-8780 or myuasa@seattletimes.com; on Twitter: @markkyuasa. Mark Yuasa covers fishing and outdoors in the Pacific Northwest.