Skiers and snowboarders making plans to head up to the slopes at The Summit at Snoqualmie should be aware of a traffic closure on Wednesday (Jan. 11) from 8 a.m. To 10 a.m.
I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass will be closed for two hours as road crews clear over-hanging snow from the roof of the wildlife crossing tunnel.
The Washington Department of Transportation will have eastbound traffic stopped on I-90 at Milepost 56 near Gold Creek.
Westbound traffic will be stopped at Milepost 62 near Price Creek.
