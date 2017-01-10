Skiers and snowboarders making plans to head up to the slopes at The Summit at Snoqualmie should be aware of a traffic closure beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 11).

I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass will be closed for approximately two hours as road crews clear over-hanging snow from the roof of the wildlife crossing tunnel.

The Washington Department of Transportation will have eastbound traffic stopped on I-90 at Milepost 56 near Gold Creek.

Westbound traffic will be stopped at Milepost 62 near Price Creek.