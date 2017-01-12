Field journal invites you to bring along your colored pencils.

If you love birds but you’re not yet in love with adult coloring books, this might just pull you in the way a bufflehead plops into a pond. “The Sibley Birds Coloring Field Journal” is 67 pages of detailed line drawings of birds, from the Acadian flycatcher to the red-tailed hawk, perched on heavy white paper and ready for your colored pencils. Artist Cecilia Lehar’s drawings are based on best-selling bird-guide author David Allen Sibley’s watercolor paintings, which are reproduced in color inside the book’s front and back covers. Pages on bird anatomy and space for notes and sketches make it a valuable carry-along for the day pack. (Published October 2016, Alfred A. Knopf, $19.95)

­— Brian J. Cantwell