Many anglers have a bucket list of “fishing trips,” and last week I had a chance to check one of mine off the “must do” list.

I’ve often thought about how cool it would be to pursue salmon at the mouth of the Columbia River in late summer, and then two months later chase those same fish roughly 375 miles upstream on the other side of the state.

This idea popped into my head this past August as I was bobbing through the gentle swells of the Columbia at Buoy 10, and marking thousands of fish on our fish-finder while managing to get only a few into our boat.

Granted, we had a good window of opportunity to catch our share of kings and coho at Buoy 10, but getting a “second chance” at encountering this big return of 412,700 upriver bright chinook — 701,100 adult chinook is the in-season estimate for the entire Columbia — bound for the Hanford Reach area in south-central Washington got my creative juices flowing.

The “reach” plays host to the largest salmon run on the West Coast, and is home to 45 species of migrating and resident fish, and one of the few areas with a decent white sturgeon population.

There are four dams salmon must navigate as well as a gauntlet of predators, and hooks and nets before reaching this great 51-mile free-flowing plain bounded by the Yakima River near Richland and Priest Rapids Dam located at River Mile 390.

The geography of this area — established as a national monument in 2000 by President Clinton — is unique in offering spectacular views of high bluffs, dusty sagebrush lands and wildlife that resembles an arid desert.

It also was home to the Wanapum Tribe “River People,” who have deeply rooted cultures with fish and fishing this area with other tribes who formed large fishing camps along the Columbia. Elaborate ceremonies to welcome the fish back were conducted annually, and only enough fish were caught to sustain them through winter.

All this history along with the lore of upriver kings known to exceed 40 pounds got me excited, and so I jumped at a last-minute trip Oct. 13 with friend Dave Graybill of Leavenworth, Eric Granstrom of Wenatchee and Austin Moser of Austin’s Northwest Adventures in Wenatchee.

A whopping wind and rainstorm brewed off the coast the night before I left as I made the 2½-hour journey across the Cascades to Desert Aire.

The excitement started to build as we cast off from a rough gravel ramp just above Highway 24/Vernita Bridge. We made a short three-minute boat ride to a place Moser called the “King Hole,” which was a deep slot about 50 to 60 feet deep.

The area is a “troll show” and we dropped the smaller kicker motor to back-bounce our presentations against the current.

Moser rigged four downriggers with the two side rods baited with Spin-N-Glos (a brightly orange-colored winged bobber) and a gob of salmon cluster eggs the size of a tennis ball. The two back rods had Kwikfish lures wrapped with sardines and smeared in a sardine scent jelly.

We got all the lines in the water, and the morning started off with a moderate rainfall as we slowly made our way downstream. Hopes ran high as we saw many fish rolling and jumping around us.

On our third run up the river, the rod closest to me dipped. I quickly grabbed the rod and fought the fish as it made some line-sizzling runs away from the boat and then stubbornly held its ground below us in 45 feet of water. I reeled and then it would peel off twice as much line as I gained. This continued for a few minutes before we came to the conclusion it was a huge white sturgeon.

A survey saw around six to eight fish hooked by boats in the same stretch of the river, but nothing was willing to jump on our lines.

We then moved below the Vernita Bridge about a half-mile to a place known as the “Pumphouse.” The fish again teased us rolling and jumping on both sides of the boat.

About 20 minutes later, I glanced over to the rod on the back of the boat and saw it dip as a king started to peel off line from the reel.

Finally, after nearly five hours of futile fishing, we had our chance.

I fought the fish and gently gained line and after a five-minute battle landed a nice 18-pound king.

Quick high-fives and hoots were exchanged, and then we repeated the program.

Another rod took a hard dive and it was “fish on” again, but it didn’t stick to the hooks. We managed to get another chance with no luck, and then decided to head back.

While we didn’t score big numbers of kings, we knew there was no lack of fish, and simply a matter of knowing how to catch them on that particular day.

Fall options still to be had

The salmon fishery from the Columbia mouth to the Highway 395 Bridge at Pasco closed Saturday, but anglers can find plenty of late-fall options.

“There are some late-arriving coho in (Lower Columbia) tributaries, and if you catch it at the right time these smaller rivers can be good,” said Joe Hymer, a longtime state Fish and Wildlife biologist. “Timing is key, and you need to fish them as the water levels are dropping back down and before it gets too low.”

Decent coho options include Grays, Kalama, Washougal, Klickitat and Cowlitz up to the barrier dam. The Lewis also is an option for late kings.

Looking ahead

State Fish and Wildlife will begin the process for forecasts for next year usually around the Christmas holiday, and while solid numbers still aren’t known, anglers can bank on hitting the Hanford Reach area again in 2017.

“There is a big upriver bright chinook production program at Priest Rapids and Ringold, and the wild fish have been doing well too,” Hymer said. “Part of the problem is people have high hopes, especially when you had a run of 1.3 million (in 2015), and then the trend goes back down like it did.”

The Hanford Reach area still has strong numbers of fish coming back when you look at historical data. The spawning escapement of 60,000 at McNary was easily achieved, and they’ve been able to have similar numbers for the past decade.

“I expect to see some ample fisheries up there, and the run may not be quite as large as in past years but still decent,” Hymer said.