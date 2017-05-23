The week before a certain British Columbia sea lion went viral on the Internet, a big guy caused a few heads to turn at Seattle’s Shilshole Bay Marina when it hauled out on a finger pier for a rest.
Near the end of M Dock — coincidentally, just across from a now-empty slip where a boat burned and sank in April — this California sea lion just hung around for a few hours and watched the world go by. The sea lion’s size and the bump on the forehead indicates this is a male.
It doesn’t happen often at Shilshole, but it’s not uncommon for sea lions to hoist themselves onto docks to bask in the sun. A famous case in point is Pier 39 in San Francisco, where a sea lion colony took over an entire marina dock in 1989, with their population peaking at 1,700 by 2009.
Here’s a page of information on sea lions, including safe viewing tips, from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
