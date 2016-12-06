Washington bird lovers win prizes for Seattle Audubon sponsored Reader's Lens Washington birds photo contest.

From more than 1,700 entries, four photographs documenting birds in Washington have been chosen as winners of the Seattle Audubon Washington bird photo contest.

Duke Coonrad is the grand-prize winner, and will receive an Uncruise Baja cruise package for two, for his photo of swans greeting (or arguing with) one another.

“We have a very large number of Trumpeter and Tundra Swans that winter in the Skagit,” Coonrad wrote about his photo. “I have been photographing them over the past 10 years and have watched this activity a number of times when they meet and all honk like they are having either a greeting or squabble. Most of the time they do this in with the flock, so (I) was happy to have them isolated against a clean background to capture this activity.”

Mirwais Azami is the first-place winner, receiving an Evergreen Escapes San Juans tour for two, for the photo of a blue heron piercing its prey.

Yoshiki Nakamura wins the second-place prize, a year of unlimited Seattle Audubon classes, for a photo of thousands of migrating snow geese.

Nine-year-old Liam Hutcheson wins the youth prize, a Nikon DSLR camera, for his photo of a pair of flying swans.

Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to all who entered!

