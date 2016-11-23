Seattle Times reader Cole Critchlow’s light-painting photo creating an American-flag vision on the beach at Edmonds.

Photographer: Cole Critchlow, Woodway

Photo taken: Nov. 18, Brackett’s Landing North Park, Edmonds

Photographer’s description: “Tayden MacDonald and I were hanging out doing our favorite pastime. The picture was shot using a Canon 5D Mark III and a Pixelstick. No matter what side people wanted in this past election, we are all Americans at the end of the day and we should be proud.”

Katie’s critique: “This is a creative, well thought out and executed photograph. I love how the lights of the ferry peek through and are perfectly placed within the stripe. The added wave of the Pixelstick that creates the flag is a nice touch. Great job balancing a slow shutter with the light of the Pixelstick. A very fun portrait.”

Share your recent photo from around the Northwest. Submit online at seattletimes.com/submit-photos. Below is a gallery of previous Reader’s Lens picks.

We judge the year’s best and award prizes every December. Sunday, Dec. 4, is the final day to submit a photo for this year’s judging. Reader Photos of the Year will be featured in the Sunday Seattle Times on Dec. 25.