Seattle Times reader Jen Sotolongo’s whimsical photo of a paw-waving pooch by a lovely lake in the Canadian Rockies.
Here’s the winner of our August photo contest with the theme “Dog Days of Summer” (with picturesque pooch required). The photographer gets a Canon photo bag.
Photographer: Jen Sotolongo, Mukilteo
Photo taken: Aug. 19, Waterfowl Lake, Alberta, Canada
Photographer’s description: “We headed on a road trip to the Canadian Rockies on a whim, taking advantage of the free entry to national parks in celebration of the nation’s 150th anniversary. Avoiding the major tourist spots, we pulled over at a random trail and followed the short path to Waterfowl Lake, where we (and our dog, Sora) had the entire turquoise lake to ourselves. Taken with a Canon 60D on a 10-18mm lens.”
Critique: “What a fun photo of your dog doing a trick on a colorful picnic table. This photo definitely says summer to me, with a colorful lake highlighted by sunshine. I hope Sora got to play in the water after the photo! Going to a secluded spot kept the background unbusy, putting the focus on the dog. It looks like it was a bright day based on how the top left of the frame is a little blown out; I’d try cropping down to help make the focus go straight to the waving dog.”
