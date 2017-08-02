Seattle Times reader Jefferson Ashby’s mountain-peak photo wins our “Take a Hike” photo contest.

Here’s the winner of our July reader-photo contest with the theme “Take a Hike.” The photographer receives a Canon photo bag.

Photographer: Jefferson Ashby, Seattle

Photo taken: Mount Hood, Oregon; July 3

Photographer’s description: “This is a shot of part of my team on the summit of Mount Hood. Camera and settings: Canon T2i, 18-55mm @ 18mm, 1/250 second, f/5.6, ISO 100.”

Katie’s critique: “Beautiful light and glorious views help lead this photo to the top of our ‘Take a Hike’ monthly contest. The burst of light hitting the rough mountainside and snowy peak is nice without being overexposed. Well done highlighting the team of hikers atop the rigid summit using the rule of thirds. And the vertical composition showcases some of the terrain those hikers endured to summit the mountain, which we might not understand with a horizontal composition. Great photo that makes me want to be in the great outdoors.”

AUGUST PHOTO CONTEST: ‘Dog Days of Summer’

For this month’s reader-photo contest, we’re looking for your best summertime photo featuring a canine companion. Your Lab fetching a ball from Lake Washington? A Bernese Mountain Dog toting a pack on a mountain trail?

Send us your best recent “Dog Days of Summer” photo, and we’ll choose a favorite to spotlight in The Seattle Times’ Reader’s Lens feature. A Canon photo bag goes to the winning photographer. Submit by the end of the day Sunday, Aug. 27, to seattletimes.com/submit-photos.