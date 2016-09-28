Razor clam diggers are anxiously waiting for the next marine toxin test results that could determine the fate of opening coastal beaches for fall digging on Oct. 14.

“We should have test results by Thursday, and all we can do is cross our fingers (that the test samples don’t shoot up like Oregon),” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish biologist.

State Fish and Wildlife recently announced the Long Beach opener has been delayed after test results showed levels of domoic acid – a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae, can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities – exceeded the 20 parts per million (ppm) cutoff.

Test samples showed 29.0 ppm at Long Beach; 11.0 at Twin Harbors; 3.0 at Copalis; 6.0 at Mocrocks; and 6.0 at Kalaloch.

Domoic acid spiked well above the threshold in the spring of 2015, and created widespread closures of all coastal beaches through autumn of 2015. Digging eventually reopened last December.

Oregon Fish and Wildlife announced this week the Oregon coast is closed for razor clams and mussels due to unsafe levels of domoic acid.

Clatsop Beaches showed levels at 34.0 ppm in razor clams and 110.0 at Coos Bay North Jetty; and for mussels it was 23.0 at Cape Meares, and 20.0 at Bob Creek.

For updates on Washington beaches, go to http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html.

Coho in local rivers

Another stronger-than-expected coho return has allowed the Skagit from the mouth to Rockport Cascade Road Bridge and the Cascade to open for coho through Nov. 30, and fishing was good on Wednesday’s opening day.

“They smacked the fish pretty good (Wednesday morning) on the lower river, and I know if you were up at Rockport you likely whacked them there too,” said Brett Barkdull, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist. “There are a lot of hatchery coho in the upriver sections.”

The limit on the Skagit and the Cascade is four coho, and no more than two may be wild fish. Bait is prohibited with an anti-snagging rule and a night closure in effect.

The Snohomish from the mouth up to confluence of the Skykomish and Snoqualmie opens for coho from Thursday through Sunday, and Oct. 6-9 only. Daily limit is two coho with a minimum size limit of 12 inches.

Game-fish angling is also open on the Skagit from mouth to the Highway 530 Bridge at Rockport. A section from Highway 530 Bridge at Rockport to Gorge Powerhouse is open for catch-and-release, except a two hatchery steelhead daily limit. The Cascade is open for game-fish angling from the mouth to Rockport Cascade Road Bridge. The Sauk is open for catch-and-release, game-fish angling through Nov. 30 from the mouth to White Chuck River, except for a two-hatchery-steelhead daily limit.

For more information on specific rules, go to http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations/.

Hanford Reach fall kings

The fall king salmon action in Hanford Reach on the Columbia River should continue to improve.

Effort climbed from 6,718 anglers to 9,943 anglers this past week, and boat counts ranged from 386 to 854 daily. Boats averaged one chinook per boat (16.5 angler hours per fish caught). In the Ringold area, it was 1.7 chinook per boat, and Vernita and Snyder averaged 0.9.

State Fish and Wildlife checked 1,120 boats (2,781 boat anglers) and 121 bank anglers (Ringold access area) who took home 1,092 chinook.

Through Sunday, an estimated 23,993 angler trips have produced a catch of 7,350 adult chinook, 582 jack chinook and 10 coho in the Hanford Reach.