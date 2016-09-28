Razor clam diggers are anxiously waiting for the next marine toxin test results that could determine the fate of opening coastal beaches for fall digging on Oct. 14.
Razor clam diggers are anxiously waiting for the next marine-toxin test results that could determine the fate of opening coastal beaches for fall digging on Oct. 14.
“We should have test results by Thursday, and all we can do is cross our fingers (that the test samples don’t shoot up like Oregon),” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish biologist.
State Fish and Wildlife recently announced the Long Beach opener has been delayed after test results showed levels of domoic acid – a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae, can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities – exceeded the 20 parts per million (ppm) cutoff.
Test samples showed 29.0 ppm at Long Beach; 11.0 at Twin Harbors; 3.0 at Copalis; 6.0 at Mocrocks; and 6.0 at Kalaloch.
Domoic acid spiked well above the threshold in the spring of 2015, and created widespread closures of all coastal beaches through autumn of 2015. Digging eventually reopened last December.
Oregon Fish and Wildlife announced this week the Oregon coast is closed for razor clams and mussels due to unsafe levels of domoic acid.
Clatsop Beaches showed levels at 34.0 ppm in razor clams and 110.0 at Coos Bay North Jetty; and for mussels it was 23.0 at Cape Meares, and 20.0 at Bob Creek.
For updates on Washington beaches, go to http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html.
Coho in local rivers
Another stronger-than-expected coho return has allowed the Skagit from the mouth to Rockport Cascade Road Bridge and the Cascade to open for coho through Nov. 30, and fishing was good on Wednesday’s opening day.
“They smacked the fish pretty good (Wednesday morning) on the lower river, and I know if you were up at Rockport you likely whacked them there too,” said Brett Barkdull, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist. “There are a lot of hatchery coho in the upriver sections.”
The limit on the Skagit and the Cascade is four coho, and no more than two may be wild fish. Bait is prohibited with an anti-snagging rule and a night closure in effect.
The Snohomish from the mouth up to confluence of the Skykomish and Snoqualmie opens for coho from Thursday through Sunday, and Oct. 6-9 only. Daily limit is two coho with a minimum size limit of 12 inches.
Game-fish angling is also open on the Skagit from mouth to the Highway 530 Bridge at Rockport. A section from Highway 530 Bridge at Rockport to Gorge Powerhouse is open for catch-and-release, except a two hatchery steelhead daily limit. The Cascade is open for game-fish angling from the mouth to Rockport Cascade Road Bridge. The Sauk is open for catch-and-release, game-fish angling through Nov. 30 from the mouth to White Chuck River, except for a two-hatchery-steelhead daily limit.
For more information on specific rules, go to http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/regulations/.
Hanford Reach fall kings
The fall king salmon action in Hanford Reach on the Columbia River should continue to improve.
Effort climbed from 6,718 anglers to 9,943 anglers this past week, and boat counts ranged from 386 to 854 daily. Boats averaged one chinook per boat (16.5 angler hours per fish caught). In the Ringold area, it was 1.7 chinook per boat, and Vernita and Snyder averaged 0.9.
State Fish and Wildlife checked 1,120 boats (2,781 boat anglers) and 121 bank anglers (Ringold access area) who took home 1,092 chinook.
Through Sunday, an estimated 23,993 angler trips have produced a catch of 7,350 adult chinook, 582 jack chinook and 10 coho in the Hanford Reach.
|Fishing Report
|Location
|Comment
|Marine areas
|The inner-Grays Harbor salmon fishery opens Saturday through Nov. 30. Slow to fair for coho in Hood Canal. Slow to fair for chinook in the San Juan Islands. Slowed in Willapa Bay for hatchery chinook and coho due to ongoing commercial gill-net fishery. Tuna fishing off Ilwaco and Westport remains fairly good. Squid jigging is fair off Edmonds Pier; from Seattle Aquarium Pier to Pier 86; A-Dock at Shilshole Bay Marina; Des Moines Pier; Seacrest Pier in West Seattle; and Waterman and Indianola piers in Kitsap County. Excellent for lingcod and black rockfish off Westport.
|Biting: YesRating: ★★★
|Statewide rivers
|Large-sized steelhead pushing 20 pounds were being caught on the Lower Columbia and Drano Lake. Chinook fishery is good on the Lower Columbia from the Lewis mouth to Bonneville Dam; off the mouth of Klickitat and Deschutes; and the Columbia mainstem above Bonneville. Fair for coho near Lower Cowlitz mouth. Buoy 10 at the Lower Columbia mouth is slow to fair for hatchery coho and chinook, but good for Dungeness crab. Fair for coho in the Sammamish from 68th Avenue N.E. Bridge downstream. Slow to fair for coho on the Lower Green up to I-405. Beginning Saturday, section from I-405 up to South 277th Bridge opens for coho, and from I-405 to Auburn Black-Diamond Road Bridge opens Oct. 16-31. The Skykomish at Reiter Ponds is open for steelhead. Slow for hatchery chinook in Samish. Slow to fair for chinook and steelhead in the Kalama, Yakima and North Fork Lewis. Slow to fair for chinook in the Humptulips, and no reports from Satsop and Chehalis.
|Biting: YesRating: ★★
|Statewide lakes
|Jameson in Douglas County reopens Saturday through Oct. 31 for trout. Slow for coho in Lake Washington north of the Highway 520 Bridge and east of the Montlake Bridge, but good for cutthroat and perch. Mineral is open through Friday for trout. Fair for trout at Bradley and Goodwin. Fair for kokanee in Stevens, Cavanaugh and American. Fair for trout and kokanee in Roosevelt. Sammamish is open for trout and all other game fish. Good for walleye, bass and perch in Potholes Reservoir.
|Biting: YesRating: ★★★
