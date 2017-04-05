Twin Harbors was closed off and on for most of this past fall and winter.

Spring has finally sprung on the fishing and razor clamming scene.

Coastal razor clam diggers can finally dig back into Twin Harbors — closed off and on for most of this past fall and winter — from Thursday through Sunday.

Digging is allowed at Twin Harbors during evening low tide digs from Thursday through Saturday, and then switches to a morning low-tide dig on Sunday only.

Additional tentative dates during morning low tides are April 12-16 at Twin Harbors; April 14, 16, 27 and 29 at Mocrocks; and April 13, 15, 28 and 30 at Copalis. Final approval will be made about a week prior to each opening.

Hopes are high for Long Beach on the southern coast, which has been closed since fall due to domoic acid, a natural marine toxin produced by types of marine algae that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

“Samples were all below the action level (of 20 parts per million), but one mid-beach sample was 18 ppm, and we need one more sample below 20 ppm to open Long Beach,” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager.

At Mocrocks, 1,300 diggers on March 30 had 11,500 razor clams for an average of 8.9 clams per person (the first 15 dug regardless of size or condition is a per-person daily limit), and 6,900 on Saturday had 99,000 clams for 14.3.

At Copalis, 3,700 last Friday dug 56,000 for a 15.0 average, and 6,000 on Sunday had 66,000 with 11.0.

Salmon fishing

The western Strait of Juan de Fuca at Sekiu is the hot spot for chinook fishing.

“Chinook fishing has been very good, and we’ve seen a lot of guys getting their two-fish limits pretty easily,” said Brandon Mason, owner of Olson’s Resort in Sekiu. “Anytime you get close to a fish per rod that is great fishing.”

A boat ramp at Olson’s Resort check showed 13 boats with 25 anglers Sunday with 29 chinook; and eight boats with 17 anglers Saturday had 28 chinook. Best action is right on the sandy bottom where fish are feeding on candlefish between the Caves and Eagle Bay, and off the Slip Point Buoy to Mussolini Rock.

Trout

More year-round lakes were planted with thousands of trout to boost early spring fishing. “The Colville Tribes planted 55,000 large-sized trout in Rufus Woods Reservoir, and that should increase the odds of catching a fish,” said Dave Graybill, a state Fish and Wildlife Commissioner and outdoor radio host in central Washington.

Pierce County places planted March 28-29 were Bonney, 900; Bradley, 900; and Spanaway, 7,900. In Snohomish County, Flowing, 3,000. In Pacific County, Western, 1,008; and Snag, 1,008.

In Thurston County, Black, 8,025; Long, 7,200; and Longs Pond (open for kids under age 14 only), 1,740. In Mason County, Cady, 75; Tee, 2,860; and Trails End, 3,750. In Grays Harbor County, Duck, 1,430; Vance Creek Pond 1 (open for kids under age 14, seniors and disabled anglers), 100; Vance Creek Pond 2, 150; and Sylvia, 100. In Jefferson County, Leland, 2,024.

Opening day for statewide lowland lakes is April 22-23.