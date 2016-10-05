Two areas open first, to be followed by eight more Oct. 15.

The much anticipated winter Dungeness crab fishery begins Friday in two marine areas of Puget Sound, followed by eight more locations opening on Oct. 15.

This comes on the heels of a most memorable summer, and while catch-data numbers are still being crunched it will likely end up at or near record levels for some areas.

“I think it we saw a good summer with the exception of Areas 11 and 13 (south-central and southern Puget Sound), and the south end of Hood Canal, which were not that good,” said Rich Childers, the state Fish and Wildlife Puget Sound crab manager. “Without getting into detail, some areas performed really well while other areas are down.”

Those good times will likely carry on this winter when Hood Canal (Marine Catch Area 12) and a section of northern Puget Sound (9) north of the Hood Canal Bridge to a line from Foulweather Bluff to Olele Point opens Friday through Dec. 31.

Other areas opening Oct. 15 through Dec. 31 include Neah Bay east of the Tatoosh-Bonilla line (4); Sekiu in western Strait of Juan de Fuca (5); Port Angeles eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca (6); San Juan Islands (7); Deception Pass, Hope Island and Skagit Bay (8-1); Port Susan and Port Gardner (8-2); the rest of northern Puget Sound (9); and central Puget Sound (10).

Catch assessments were still being evaluated for south-central Puget Sound (11) and southern Puget Sound (13), and the possibility of opening both will be decided at a later date.

Daily limit is five Dungeness crab, males only, in hard-shell condition with a minimum carapace width of 6¼ inches. An additional six red rock crab of either sex may be kept daily, and must measure 5 inches across the widest part of the shell. Anglers must obtain their winter catch card, which is free to those who purchased a summer crab endorsement.

Word on razor clams

The fate of coastal razor clam digging on four beaches should be known once the results of marine-toxin testing are revealed on Friday.

The good news is Long Beach on the southwestern-most coast saw a decrease in marine toxin levels.

State Fish and Wildlife initially announced delaying the opener — scheduled for Oct. 14 — at Long Beach when domoic acid levels shot up to 29.0 parts per million (ppm) on Sept. 19, exceeding the 20 ppm cut-off.

Test samples gathered Sept. 25-26 showed levels at Long Beach dropped to 15 to 19 ppm; Twin Harbors was 11 to 14 ppm; Copalis was 4 ppm; and Mocrocks was 6 ppm.

Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks beaches are still scheduled to open Oct. 14, and if the next test results show safe levels then those openers could be formally announced.

Domoic acid spiked well above the threshold in the spring of 2015, and created widespread closures of all coastal beaches until reopening last December through spring.