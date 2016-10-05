Two areas open first, to be followed by eight more Oct. 15.
The much anticipated winter Dungeness crab fishery begins Friday in two marine areas of Puget Sound, followed by eight more locations opening on Oct. 15.
This comes on the heels of a most memorable summer, and while catch-data numbers are still being crunched it will likely end up at or near record levels for some areas.
“I think it we saw a good summer with the exception of Areas 11 and 13 (south-central and southern Puget Sound), and the south end of Hood Canal, which were not that good,” said Rich Childers, the state Fish and Wildlife Puget Sound crab manager. “Without getting into detail, some areas performed really well while other areas are down.”
Those good times will likely carry on this winter when Hood Canal (Marine Catch Area 12) and a section of northern Puget Sound (9) north of the Hood Canal Bridge to a line from Foulweather Bluff to Olele Point opens Friday through Dec. 31.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks' Doug Baldwin and teammates meet with Seattle Police Department officers
- Report: Oregon expected to start true freshman QB Justin Herbert vs. Huskies
- First fame then arrest for Saudi teen who chatted up U.S. woman
- Justin Britt's progress is one reason Seahawks' Pete Carroll is bullish on offensive line's future
- UW emeritus professor, ‘a brilliant physicist,’ wins Nobel Prize for breakthroughs on matter
Other areas opening Oct. 15 through Dec. 31 include Neah Bay east of the Tatoosh-Bonilla line (4); Sekiu in western Strait of Juan de Fuca (5); Port Angeles eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca (6); San Juan Islands (7); Deception Pass, Hope Island and Skagit Bay (8-1); Port Susan and Port Gardner (8-2); the rest of northern Puget Sound (9); and central Puget Sound (10).
Catch assessments were still being evaluated for south-central Puget Sound (11) and southern Puget Sound (13), and the possibility of opening both will be decided at a later date.
Daily limit is five Dungeness crab, males only, in hard-shell condition with a minimum carapace width of 6¼ inches. An additional six red rock crab of either sex may be kept daily, and must measure 5 inches across the widest part of the shell. Anglers must obtain their winter catch card, which is free to those who purchased a summer crab endorsement.
Word on razor clams
The fate of coastal razor clam digging on four beaches should be known once the results of marine-toxin testing are revealed on Friday.
The good news is Long Beach on the southwestern-most coast saw a decrease in marine toxin levels.
State Fish and Wildlife initially announced delaying the opener — scheduled for Oct. 14 — at Long Beach when domoic acid levels shot up to 29.0 parts per million (ppm) on Sept. 19, exceeding the 20 ppm cut-off.
Test samples gathered Sept. 25-26 showed levels at Long Beach dropped to 15 to 19 ppm; Twin Harbors was 11 to 14 ppm; Copalis was 4 ppm; and Mocrocks was 6 ppm.
Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks beaches are still scheduled to open Oct. 14, and if the next test results show safe levels then those openers could be formally announced.
Domoic acid spiked well above the threshold in the spring of 2015, and created widespread closures of all coastal beaches until reopening last December through spring.
|Fishing Report
|Location
|Comment
|Marine areas
|Inner-Grays Harbor is fair for coho and hatchery kings. Fair to good for hatchery coho in southern Puget Sound west of a line from the southernmost point of Devil’s Head (at south end of Key Peninsula) to the eastern boundary of Tolmie State Park. Slow to fair for coho in north end of Hood Canal. Slow to fair for chinook in San Juan Islands. Squid jigging is fair off the Edmonds Pier; along the Seattle waterfront from Seattle Aquarium to Pier 86; A-Dock at the Shilshole Bay Marina; Des Moines Pier; Illahee State Park Pier; Seacrest Pier in West Seattle; and the Waterman and Indianola piers in Kitsap County. Good for lingcod and black rockfish off Westport, which is open through Oct. 15.
|Biting: YesRating: ★★
|Statewide rivers
|Good for coho on Skagit and Cascade, which are open through Nov. 30. Snohomish is open Thursday through Sunday, and should be decent for coho; if the run continues to come back strong, more dates could be added. Fair for coho, and a few chinook and steelhead in Cowlitz. Slow to fair for coho and steelhead in Lewis, and North Fork Lewis for chinook and coho. Good in Yakima for chinook – open through Oct. 22 – with anglers averaging one fish per 11 hours on the water. Light effort and a few coho were being caught at Buoy 10 near Lower Columbia mouth. Good for chinook in Hanford Reach of Columbia, and boats averaged one chinook per boat (14 angler hours per fish caught), and it was best in Ringold area with 1.6 chinook per boat and Vernita at 1.4. Slow to fair for chinook and steelhead on Columbia between McNary Dam and Wallula Junction. Slowed for coho in Sammamish River from 68th Avenue N.E. Bridge downstream. Slow to fair for coho on Green. Skykomish at Reiter Ponds is open for steelhead. Slowed for hatchery chinook in Samish. Fair for chinook in Humptulips. Satsop and Chehalis are open for hatchery chinook and coho.
|Biting: YesRating: ★★
|Statewide lakes
|In Mason County, Isabella was planted Oct. 3 with 1,100 trout, and Nahwatzel was planted Sept. 30-Oct. 3 with 3,000. In Jefferson County, Leland was planted Oct. 3 with 2,000 trout. Jameson Lake in Douglas County is a good bet for trout, and open through Oct. 31. Very slow for coho in Lake Washington north of the Highway 520 Bridge and east of the Montlake Bridge, but good for cutthroat trout and perch. Fair to good for trout at Bradley in Pierce County and Goodwin in Snohomish County. Fair for trout and kokanee in Roosevelt. Lake Sammamish is open for trout and all other game fish. Good for walleye, bass and perch in Potholes Reservoir.
|Biting: YesRating: ★★
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.