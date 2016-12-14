Dungeness crab fishing in some areas of Puget Sound have also reported decent success.

The snow and winds have kept most fishing options on the wayside, but in between storms anglers have been able to find some options.

Word about the next series of razor clam digs off the coast won’t be known until later next week at the earliest, but the first round of test results for marine toxins should come to light by Thursday or Friday.

“I’ve been getting tons of questions about digging beyond the New Year, and we need two test results before we can give final approval on the next series of digs,” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager.

The next round of digs will occur Dec. 29-31 at Copalis, Mocrocks and possibly Twin Harbors, but Long Beach could be doubtful as marine toxins had remained above the action level.

Testing is done for domoic acid – a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae – that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

“Digging this past Saturday was about 11 clams per person overall at Copalis and Mocrocks, and it was limits across the board on Sunday,” Ayres said. “Turnout was light as many expected the weather to be terrible, and it actually turned out to be good.”

Ayres says his department has tentative dates set for January and February, but needs to see how the next round of toxin testing goes before making an announcement.

For more information, go to wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html

Another good option is Dungeness crab fishing in some areas of Puget Sound, which is open daily through Dec. 31. Decent success has been reported along both sides of Whidbey Island as well as Hood Canal’s northern section and the San Juan Islands. The Strait of Juan de Fuca between Sekiu and Port Angeles is also open.

Winter steelhead options are pretty skinny, but places have been producing a fish here and there.

“It is not hot by any means for winter steelhead, but we are seeing a few caught at Reiter Ponds (on the Upper Skykomish) and an odd fish coming out of Wallace,” said Mike Chamberlain, owner of Ted’s Sports Center in Lynn­wood.

Another early winter steelhead option is the northern Olympic Coast, where the Bogachiel River has finally dropped back into good fishing condition, and a lesser degree of action is happening on the Calawah River.

Tokul Creek and the Snoqualmie, Tolt and Raging rivers will close to all fishing from Friday through Feb. 15 as they are not expected to achieve steelhead-spawning goals at hatcheries. The Stillaguamish and its tributaries have also been closed to all fishing.