The snow and winds have kept most fishing options on the wayside, but in between storms anglers have been able to find some options.
Word about the next series of razor clam digs off the coast won’t be known until later next week at the earliest, but the first round of test results for marine toxins should come to light by Thursday or Friday.
“I’ve been getting tons of questions about digging beyond the New Year, and we need two test results before we can give final approval on the next series of digs,” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager.
The next round of digs will occur Dec. 29-31 at Copalis, Mocrocks and possibly Twin Harbors, but Long Beach could be doubtful as marine toxins had remained above the action level.
Testing is done for domoic acid – a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae – that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.
“Digging this past Saturday was about 11 clams per person overall at Copalis and Mocrocks, and it was limits across the board on Sunday,” Ayres said. “Turnout was light as many expected the weather to be terrible, and it actually turned out to be good.”
Ayres says his department has tentative dates set for January and February, but needs to see how the next round of toxin testing goes before making an announcement.
For more information, go to wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html
Another good option is Dungeness crab fishing in some areas of Puget Sound, which is open daily through Dec. 31. Decent success has been reported along both sides of Whidbey Island as well as Hood Canal’s northern section and the San Juan Islands. The Strait of Juan de Fuca between Sekiu and Port Angeles is also open.
Winter steelhead options are pretty skinny, but places have been producing a fish here and there.
“It is not hot by any means for winter steelhead, but we are seeing a few caught at Reiter Ponds (on the Upper Skykomish) and an odd fish coming out of Wallace,” said Mike Chamberlain, owner of Ted’s Sports Center in Lynnwood.
Another early winter steelhead option is the northern Olympic Coast, where the Bogachiel River has finally dropped back into good fishing condition, and a lesser degree of action is happening on the Calawah River.
Tokul Creek and the Snoqualmie, Tolt and Raging rivers will close to all fishing from Friday through Feb. 15 as they are not expected to achieve steelhead-spawning goals at hatcheries. The Stillaguamish and its tributaries have also been closed to all fishing.
|Fishing Report
|Location
|Comment
|Marine areas
|The San Juan Islands are open for hatchery chinook fishing, and in between storms has been fair at times. The Tengu Blackmouth Derby was held on Sunday in Elliott Bay, and produced two fish for 21 members. The winning fish weighed 4 pounds, 11 ounces and was caught by Gary Wong. The last day of the derby is Sunday at 6 a.m. Details: 206-324-7600. Squid jigging action has slowed down off Elliott Bay piers, Edmonds Pier, A-Dock at the Shilshole Bay Marina and Des Moines, Les Davis, Point Defiance Park, Redondo and Dash Point piers. East side of Whidbey Island is slow to fair for hatchery chinook off Columbia Beach, Camano Head, Hat Island, Sandy Point and Elger Bay. In central Puget Sound try for hatchery chinook at Allen Bank off Blake Island, Jefferson Head, Kingston, Point Monroe, West Point south of Shilshole Bay and Rich Passage. Slowed for chum at Hoodsport Hatchery in Hood Canal and Perry Creek in Eld Inlet.
|Biting: YesRating: ★★
|Statewide rivers
|Slow to fair for coho in Cowlitz, and don’t expect the steelhead action to pick up until later next month as the planting has shifted to a later timed run. Slow for steelhead in Kalama. The Sol Duc is loaded with coho near the hatchery, but the quality of fish is marginal and the season wraps up after Thursday.
|Biting: MaybeRating: ★
|Statewide lakes
|In Clark County, Battle Ground Lake was planted with 4,000 trout on Dec. 5, and Klineline Pond was planted with 2,500 on Dec. 5. Other lakes open year-round and worth a try for trout are Beaver, American, Bradley, Tanwax, Offutt, Spanaway, Kitsap, Kress, Rowland, Campbell, Spencer and Goodwin. Fair to good for cutthroat trout in Lake Washington and Lake Sammamish. Decent for trout and kokanee in Roosevelt. Fair to good for kokanee and lake trout in Lake Chelan. Fair for walleye and perch in Potholes Reservoir.
|Biting: YesRating: ★★
