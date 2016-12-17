“We hit the peak for bright chinook stocks,” said Joe Hymer, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist. “Overall, we over predicted all fall chinook stocks by about a third this past year. Coho were over predicted, too.”

Some early Columbia River salmon returns have come to light, and offer anglers a glimpse of what they can expect next summer and fall.

State Fish and Wildlife released a preliminary outlook for Columbia River fall chinook and coho.

“We hit the peak for bright chinook stocks,” said Joe Hymer, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist. “Overall, we over predicted all fall chinook stocks by about a third this past year. Coho were over predicted, too.”

The Columbia River upriver bright stocks of fall chinook should be similar to years before 2013, which were 295,900 in 2012, 322,200 in 2011 and 324,900 in 2010.

Since then, anglers have enjoyed good times on the big river as returns between 2013 and 2015 were at or well above record levels.

The all-time actual return record dating to 1938 was 1,268,400 adult chinook in 2013, which was 227 percent of the 2003 to 2012 average 557,600 adult fish. In 2014, the actual return was 1,159,000, which was second highest on record.

There was supposed to be another robust return of 960,000 fall chinook, but 2016 preliminary returns are about two-thirds of the forecast.

“We’re on the backside of the peak, so hopefully our predictors will catch up,” Hymer said.

The bright stock jack chinook run is about half the recent 10-year average. Jacks are salmon that return a year earlier than their siblings to spawn and are used to help forecast the upcoming year’s run.

The majority of the predicted Columbia return is comprised of “upriver” chinook, and are fish produced above Bonneville Dam, including upriver bright, Bonneville Pool Hatchery tule and pool upriver bright chinook.

Many also spawn naturally in the Hanford Reach, the last free-flowing stretch of the Columbia in Eastern Washington. This area has become a hot spot for anglers in late summer and early fall.

Tule stocks return mostly to Lower Columbia River tributaries, plus the large Spring Creek National Fish Hatchery of the Columbia Gorge in eastern Skamania County.

While tule stocks return to freshwater in a less-desirable condition than bright chinook, their harvest often determines how long angling can stay open for bright stocks. Poor ocean conditions along the Washington and Oregon coasts could potentially result in chinook and coho runs not achieving expectations.

The Columbia coho returns look a “smidgen” better than last year’s forecast of 380,600, according to Hymer, although last year’s return was considered a relatively modest run of fish.

