Snow coverage is ample on the Cascade slopes, and storms earlier in the week added to already solid bases at all ski resorts.

Snow showers were expected in the higher elevations mainly to the north at places like Stevens Pass and Mount Baker while light rain or snow will fall on the lower hillsides through Friday. Then look for partly cloudy skies on Christmas through Monday. Expect a bouncing snow level with a low of 1,000 feet to the north to a high of 4,500 in the south.

Expected snowfall through Saturday is 3 to 6 inches at Mount Baker Ski Area; 5 to 11 inches at Stevens Pass; 5 to 10 inches at Alpental at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 6 to 12 inches at Crystal Mountain; and 5 to 10 inches at White Pass.

For the non-skiers, the Paradise snow-play area at Mount Rainier National Park opens Friday. Only soft sliding devices like sleds and discs made of 100 percent plastic are allowed. Snowshoeing, snowboarding and cross-country skiing are also allowed. Guided ranger snowshoe walks begin Friday. Details: 360-569-6575 or http://mtrainierguestservices.com.

The tubing center at the Summit at Snoqualmie is open daily through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m., and this Sunday through Jan. 1 from 9 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.

For Nordic skiers, the Lake Wenatchee State Park grooming report shows lots of new snow and recent warmer days has consolidated the snowpack creating nice base levels on all trails at South Park, Nason Ridge, North Park and Chiwawa. For snowshoe venturing head to South Park’s 1.8-mile loop; North Park’s 2-mile loop; and Chiwawa’s 1.5- or 3.8-mile semi-loop. The 150-foot sled hill located at South Park is a moderate slope that has been groomed.

Nordic grooming has also gotten underway at the Echo Ridge Nordic Ski Area – located 10 miles north of Chelan – on the Chelan Ranger District with a decent snow base on many trails. Details: www.lakechelannordic.org.

Other cross-country skiing options are the Methow Valley, Leavenworth Winter Sports Club, White Pass, Stevens Pass and Cabin Creek located east of Snoqualmie.

In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open for the winter season with a 60-inch base with 91 trails open with eight lifts operating.

Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress Mountain (100-inch base); Whistler Blackcomb Resort (66); Mount Seymour (75-96); Grouse Mountain (83-96); Whitewater Ski Resort (67-69); Mount Washington Alpine Resort (55-56); Revelstoke Mountain Resort (30-65); Hudson Bay Mountain (25-45); Big White (50); Sun Peaks (40-51); Silver Star (26-48); Kicking Horse (18-48); Fernie Alpine (30-62); Panorama Mountain (13-30); and Red Mountain Resort (44).

Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (70-86); Schweitzer Mountain Resort (27-46); Tamarack Resort (30-45); Sun Valley (34-44); Brundage Mountain Resort (33-40); and Bogus Basin (28). Silver Mountain (35-40); and Pomerelle Mountain Resort (45-57) are open this weekend.

Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (66-105); Mount Bachelor (70-85); Mount Hood Skibowl (42-51); Timberline Lodge (93); Mount Ashland (34-57); Cooper Spur (20); and Willamette Pass (52-60). Hoodoo Ski Area (63) and Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort (38) are open this weekend.

Latest snow and lift reports:

Which ski areas are open and closed: