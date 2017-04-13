Spring is blossoming, but those heading to the slopes will still find winter-like conditions and it appears the snow could outlast the legs on the heartiest of skiers and snowboarders.

The unsettled weather pattern continues to bring snow showers and colder temperatures to the Cascades with more modest amounts above 4,000 feet. Look for a freezing level between 2,000 and 2,500 feet in northern Cascades, and 3,500 to 4,000 feet in central and southern Cascades.

Another low pressure system situated off the coast will bring the same kind of weather for Friday and early Saturday before it changes to partly cloudy to sunny skies this weekend.

Here are the predicted snowfall totals over the next three days: 9 to 22 inches at Mount Baker; 5 to 13 inches at Stevens Pass; 5 to 9 inches at Alpental at The Summit at Snoqualmie; 3 to 7 inches at Crystal Mountain; and 5 to 12 inches at White Pass.

Open daily in British Columbia are Whistler-Blackcomb (141-inch base); Grouse (145-196); Mount Washington (91-135, open on weekends only); Revelstoke (123); Big White (125); Sun Peaks (90-109); Kicking Horse (24-102); Fernie (24-133); and Panorama (12-65).

Open daily in Idaho are Schweitzer (57-119); Sun Valley (24-93); Bogus Basin (57-63); and Silver (74-76, opens on weekends only).

Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (126-217); Mount Bachelor (122-163); Hoodoo (93-98, open weekends only); and Timberline (180).

Upcoming slope-side events

The Alpental Easter Eggstravaganza is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Alpental. The hunt takes place in the base area, and near and around the plaza for little kids and on-mountain for older kids. Children ages 6 and under ski free with a paying adult (ticket or passholder), youth ages 7 to 12 can get an all-day ticket for just $25. Details: http://www.summitatsnoqualmie.com/calendar.

The Spring Splash Pond Skim is from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday at Summit Central at the Summit at Snoqualmie. Enjoy beach-like weather as Summit Central closes out the season. Wear your best costume, take your chance to skim across the pond and enjoy music by DJ Indica Jones. Also take in the Line Skis Spring Break from noon to 4 p.m., and meet the Line Skis Pro Team as they do their annual photo shoot at the Summit at Snoqualmie Terrain Parks. Details: http://www.summitatsnoqualmie.com/calendar.

The Kids Golden Egg Hunt is Saturday at Mount Baker Ski Area with more than 4,000 eggs hidden on the slopes. Details: http://www.mtbaker.us.

Join the fun at Crystal Mountain Resort on Saturday for the Mike Brooks Memorial Bobbleheads & Brews, which includes a family-friendly scavenger hunt, silent auction, raffle, live music and beer tasting garden with over 10 different breweries. The event honors Mike Brooks, and support a cause that was dear to him. Then on Sunday the Easter Bunny will hit the slopes, and there’s an Egg Hunt for kids at the Alpine Inn at 12:30pm. Details: https://crystalmountainresort.com.

Head up to Stevens Pass Resort at 9 a.m. on Sunday for a mountain-wide Easter Egg Hunt with three golden eggs holding season passes hidden in them. There is also a morning service and Easter brunch served. Details: https://www.stevenspass.com/site/activities/events-calendar/events.

The Tour de Blues is all-day on Saturday at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort. Take part in all the Blue Square Runs on the Mountain with family and friends, and register for great prizes at drawing at 3 p.m. in the Hampton Lodge. Details: https://www.missionridge.com/operating-schedule.

A partnership on a new season pass by Crystal Mountain, Stevens Pass and The Summit at Snoqualmie will be offered for 2017-18 ski season. Skiers and snowboarders will have the option to add a “Cascadia Pass” to a qualifying season pass from one of these resorts. This provides season pass holders three unrestricted days at each of other partner resorts for just $199 if purchased by May 31. Season passes will go on sale later this month at all three resorts. Details: https://www.stevenspass.com and http://www.summitatsnoqualmie.com and http://www.crystalmountainresort.com.

The World Ski & Snowboard Festival is Monday through Sunday, and highlights the Monster Energy Boarderstyle Tour Finals, Halfpipe Fam Jam, Slush Cup and more on-mountain events. There will also be and arts and culture events in Whistler Village, including Intersection presented by Bromley Sports, the Olympus 72 Hour Filmmaker Showdown, the Olympus Pro Photographer Showdown, and free outdoor concerts featuring Walk Off The Earth, Busta Rhymes, Busty and the Bass and more. Details: www.whistlerblackcomb.com/wssf or https://www.whistlerblackcomb.com/.

Latest snow and lift reports:

Which ski areas are open and closed: