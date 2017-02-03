The good news for powder hounds is the long-range forecast shows no immediate end in sight with copious amounts of snowflakes coming down clear into next week.

An active series of weather patterns will move over the Cascades through Monday. Most of the heavier snow arrives late Friday and Saturday as an upper level low pressure system situates itself on top of the state. A winter weather advisory was posted Friday with snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches with places like Mount Rainier at Paradise seeing the most impact.

It won’t end there as a deep upper low pressure system directs waves of snow across the mountains late Saturday. The snowy weather carries on Sunday through Thursday. The freezing level remains relatively low from 500 to 3,000 feet in the northern and central Cascades, and 2,000 to 4,000 feet in the southern Cascades.

This is all great news for ski resorts as bases are solid with very little snow melting away. Credit goes to the extremely clear and cold weather that dominated the region most of last month, and the heavy snowfall before and after the Christmas holiday.

“In general December was a great month for customer turnout, and we also had good midweek traffic,” said Amy Trowbridge, the marketing director at Mount Baker Ski Area. “It was incredible, and we had some of the best number of powder days in December too.”

Expected snowfall amounts between Friday and Monday are 20 to 38 inches at Mount Baker; 23 to 47 inches at Stevens Pass; 20 to 38 inches at Alpental at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 17 to 33 inches at Crystal Mountain; and 21 to 37 inches at White Pass.

The total snowfall this season is 392 inches at Mount Baker Ski Area (record was 1,140 inches in the 1998-99 season, and runner-up was 857 inches in 2010-11); 172 inches at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 231 inches at Stevens Pass Resort; 201 inches at Crystal Mountain Resort; 229 to 262 inches at White Pass Ski Area; and 252 inches at Whistler Blackcomb Resort in British Columbia.

Nordic skiers can take advantage of the fresh snow covering trails at Lake Wenatchee State Park (top choice for groomed and set tracks is Squirrel Run Trail at Chiwawa, and sled hill is open); Scottish Lakes High Camp (head to Bob’s Knob for a good skiing experience); Mazama; Echo Ridge; Methow Valley (top weekend picks are Powers Plunge and Lower Winthrop Trail); Leavenworth Winter Sports Club (the Icicle River Trails were groomed Friday); White Pass; Stevens Pass; and Cabin Creek, east of Snoqualmie off I-90.

The Paradise snow-play area at Mount Rainier National Park is open along with snowshoeing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing and back-country activity. The Henry M. Jackson Memorial Visitor Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends only, plus Feb. 20. The Longmire area is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and includes the museum and National Park Inn.

Ranger-guided snowshoe walks at Paradise are held through March 26 on weekends and holidays when the visitor center is open. Walks are conducted at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sign-ups are on a first-come, first-served basis, and begin one hour in advance of each walk at the Jackson Visitor Center. Participants should dress appropriately for the weather. Overnight winter camping is allowed in many areas of the park with a valid permit, but access depends on road conditions and snow depth. Details: www.mtrainierguestservices.com.

The Summit at Snoqualmie tubing center is open Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 10:15 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Other tubing or sledding options are Lake Wenatchee State Park; Leavenworth Winter Sports Club; Hurricane Ridge; Stevens Pass; Lower Gold Creek Basin; Suncadia Tubing Hill near Cle Elum; Echo Valley; and Sno-Parks at Hyak, Oldham Pass and Lake Wenatchee.

The Loup Loup Ski Bowl – located between Twisp and Okanogan on Highway 20 – is open Wednesday, and Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. with a 36-inch base. The Hurricane Ridge Ski and Snowboard Area in Olympic National Park is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather conditions permitting.

In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open daily with a 69-inch base, and has 101 trails open and 10 lifts operating (night skiing offered Friday and Saturday). Big Sky Resort is open daily with a 44-inch base and 66-inch base on the upper summit (2 inches of new snow). Both areas are expecting more snow to fall by this weekend.

Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress (120-inch base); Whistler Blackcomb (82); Mount Seymour (86-116); Grouse (91-118); Whitewater (73-74); Mount Washington (53-71); Revelstoke (57-68); Hudson Bay Mountain (47-59); Big White (63); Sun Peaks (45-57); Silver Star (34-57); Kicking Horse (26-56); Fernie Alpine (36-60); Panorama Mountain (22-39); and Red Mountain Resort (63).

Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (105-122); Schweitzer Mountain (39-64); Tamarack (46-56); Sun Valley (93-121); Brundage Mountain (50-69); Bogus Basin (71-77); Silver Mountain (50-60); and Pomerelle (111-125).

Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (82-153); Mount Bachelor (92-115); Mount Ashland (90-120); Willamette Pass (75-112); Hoodoo Ski Area (71); Timberline (106); and Mount Hood Ski Bowl (50-62).

Upcoming slope-side events

The Military Appreciation Day is 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. this Saturday at The Summit at Snoqualmie, and features discounted lessons, rentals, tickets, dining and gift shop specials, plus inner-tubing and more. A valid Military Identification is required to receive discounts. The all-you-can-eat Alpental Spaghetti Feed is 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday that is a benefit for the Alpental Volunteer Ski Patrol. Cost is $7 adults, and $10 for youth under age 10. Details: http://www.summitatsnoqualmie.com/calendar.

The Legendary Banked Slalom Ski Race is Feb. 10-12 at the Mount Baker Ski Area. Also show your love to a sweetheart by making plans to head up for the Valentine’s Après Ski & Ride at the Raven Hut Lodge from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 14. Cost is $20 per person. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres by Tom DeBari, live music, a free photo booth and beer and wine for purchase. Details: http://www.mtbaker.us.

The Military Appreciation Day is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Crystal Mountain Resort. Have a valid Military or Department of Defense ID card and enjoy a half-price lift ticket. Other Military Appreciation dates are March 10 and April 9. Details: https://crystalmountainresort.com/.

The Jim Jack’s Cowboy Up Freeride Challenge for youth age 8 to 18 is this weekend. The event is limited to 100 skiers and snowboarders, and open to male and female in age categories of U-12, 12-14 and 15-18. Details: https://www.stevenspass.com.

The White Pass Ski Club Auction is Feb. 10. Cost is $75 per person, and includes appetizers, and beer and wine. Details: http://skiwhitepass.com/the-mountain/calendar-of-events.aspx.

The Twilight Snowshoe Trek is 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort. Cost is $10, and snowshoes may be rented for $15. Unwind and relax with the Mountain Music Series featuring the Hoyer Brothers from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Hampton Lodge. Details: https://www.missionridge.com/operating-schedule.

The Full Moon Ski & Dinner is Feb. 10 at the Leavenworth Winter Sports Club. Enjoy a dinner by O’Grady’s Pantry and then take in a full moon ski event on the Icicle River Trail. Cost is $15 for adults, and $7.50 for youth. A season pass or day trail pass is required to ski and will be for sale during the event. Details: https://www.skileavenworth.com/events/full-moon-ski-dinner-4.

The Methow Valley Ski for Women is Sunday at Mazama, and the event is designed for women and girls of all ages and skiing abilities. Participation is by donation only, and all proceeds and donations will benefit Room One, a health and social service center. Trail fees are waived for event participants, reduced rental rates and instruction are available. There will be a 1K girls race, 3K competitive race, and 1K and 3K fun ski, plus games and prizes. There will be a free lunch for participants at the Freestone Inn. Register the day of the event at 9 a.m. Details: http://www.roomone.org/events-blog/2016/12/22/dlidwm6ycn52wp52e18e8ephsghqcz.

The Whistler-Blackcomb Resort Free Skitour Apres Show at the Garibaldi Lift Company is 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 8. Then take in the free Ice Show is 7 p.m., and held every Sunday through March 26 at the Whistler Resort Village. Come see performers celebrate the winter with music, dance, a fireworks show and where world-class athletes flip and twist through a burning ring of fire. Details: https://www.whistlerblackcomb.com/.

Latest snow and lift reports:

Which ski areas are open and closed: