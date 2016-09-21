More fall fishing opportunities have started to ramp up, and a roughly 325-mile stretch of the Columbia River has been the main focus for chinook salmon.

“There is a pretty good catch of fall chinook just above the Warrior Rock boundary off Bachelor Island (on the Lower Columbia),” said Joe Hymer, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist. “It is not the time just yet to give up on fishing.”

While state fisheries officials have downgraded the adult chinook return from a preseason forecast of 960,200 to an updated estimate of 860,300, it still remains a strong outlook.

Fish managers plan to meet Thursday to get updates and evaluate all fisheries.

“That figure is still a strong return, and just not in the millions of fish like we had the past three years,” Hymer said. “In the meeting they will talk about the mainstem sport fishery from Bonneville down to Buoy 10, and my guess is there will be more opportunity than less.”

Fall chinook catches remain decent in Drano Lake, with 114 boat anglers taking home 42 chinook, three coho and 13 steelhead, plus two chinook, 13 steelhead and one coho released.

Fishing action in the Columbia off the mouths of the Klickitat River and Deschutes River also was decent.

At Buoy 10 on the Lower Columbia mouth, it remains fair for hatchery coho and a few chinook, plus anglers filling their pots with Dungeness crab.

Farther upstream on the Columbia in the Hanford Reach area, fall chinook fishing continues to build with an average of one chinook per boat.

The best spot was Vernita with a 1.5 fish-per-boat average, followed by Ringold with a 1.3 average, White Bluff at 1.2 and Snyder at 0.6.

Large numbers of fall chinook continue to move through the McNary Dam fish ladder, with 330,186 counted so far this season, and single-day counts of 11,208 Monday and 10,250 Sunday.

Upcoming activities:

•Inner-Grays Harbor salmon fishery opens Oct. 1-Nov. 30.

• Jameson Lake in Douglas County reopens Oct. 1-31 for fall trout fishing.