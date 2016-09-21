More fall fishing opportunities have started to ramp up, and a roughly 325-mile stretch of the Columbia River has been the main focus for chinook salmon.

Mark Yuasa
More fall fishing opportunities have started to ramp up, and a roughly 325-mile stretch of the Columbia River has been the main focus for chinook salmon so far.

“There is a pretty good catch of fall chinook just above the Warrior Rock boundary off Bachelor Island (on the Lower Columbia),” said Joe Hymer, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist. “It is not the time just yet to give up on fishing.”

While state fisheries officials have downgraded the adult chinook return from a preseason forecast of 960,200 to an updated estimate of 860,300, it still remains a strong outlook.

Fish managers plan to meet Thursday to get updates and evaluate all fisheries.

“That figure is still a strong return, and just not in the millions of fish like we had the past three years,” Hymer said. “In the meeting they will talk about the mainstem sport fishery from Bonneville down to Buoy 10, and my guess is there will be more opportunity than less.”

Fall chinook catches remain decent in Drano Lake, with 114 boat anglers taking home 42 chinook, three coho and 13 steelhead, plus two chinook, 13 steelhead and one coho released.

Fishing action in the Columbia off the mouths of the Klickitat River and Deschutes River also was decent.

At Buoy 10 on the Lower Columbia mouth, it remains fair for hatchery coho and a few chinook, plus anglers filling their pots with Dungeness crab.

Farther upstream on the Columbia in the Hanford Reach area, fall chinook fishing continues to build with an average of one chinook per boat.

The best spot was Vernita with a 1.5 fish-per-boat average, followed by Ringold with a 1.3 average, White Bluff at 1.2 and Snyder at 0.6.

Large numbers of fall chinook continue to move through the McNary Dam fish ladder, with 330,186 counted so far this season, and single-day counts of 11,208 Monday and 10,250 Sunday.

Upcoming activities:

•Inner-Grays Harbor salmon fishery opens Oct. 1-Nov. 30.

• Jameson Lake in Douglas County reopens Oct. 1-31 for fall trout fishing.

Fishing Report
Location  Comment
Marine areas Fair for coho on the Canadian side of the Strait of Juan de Fuca; for tips read my column at http://www.seattletimes.com/life/outdoors/creative-anglers-head-to-canadian-waters-for-coho/. Locally, Hood Canal is slow to fair for coho around the Hood Canal Bridge, Quilcene Bay, Point Whitney shoreline, Eagle Creek, Lilliwaup and Hoodsport Hatchery. Fair for chinook in the San Juan Islands, plus numerous coho released. Slowed down in Willapa Bay for hatchery chinook and coho along the channel markers. Albacore tuna fishing off Ilwaco and Westport remains good for boats traveling 30-38 miles offshore. Squid jigging is fair, mainly at night off Edmonds Pier, Seattle waterfront at Piers 70 and 86, A-Dock at Shil­shole Bay Marina, Des Moines Pier, Dash Point Pier, Illahee State Park Pier, Seacrest Pier in West Seattle, and Waterman and Indianola piers in Kitsap County. Excellent for lingcod and black rockfish off Westport. Two marine areas in San Juan Islands — Marine Catch Areas 7 North and South — are open for crab Thursdays through Mondays until Sept. 30. Tulalip Bay terminal fishery is open this weekend only for hatchery coho and chinook.
Biting: YesRating: ★★  
Statewide rivers Fair bet for coho in portion of the Sammamish River from 68th Avenue N.E. Bridge downstream. Expect slow prospects for coho until the tribal nets come out after Thursday on the Lower Green/Duwamish. Slow to fair on Cowlitz for chinook and steelhead. Fair for hatchery chinook in Samish. Slow to fair for chinook and steelhead in Kalama and North Fork Lewis. Slow to fair for chinook in Humptulips. Fair for chinook in Bonneville Pool of Columbia. Slowed for walleye in Camas/Washougal area of Lower Columbia. Many west side rivers now are closed to protect weak stocks of coho; anglers should check rules pamphlet for what is open and closed.
Biting: YesRating: ★★  
Statewide lakes

Slow to fair for coho north of the Highway 520 bridge and east of the Montlake Bridge trolling plugs and spinners. Mineral Lake is open through Sept. 30, and is a fair bet for trout. Fair to good for trout at Bradley in Pierce County and Goodwin in Snohomish County. Fair for kokanee in Stevens, American and Meridian. No recent reports, but try for trout in Mayfield, Lone, Angle and Spanaway. Fair for trout and kokanee in Roosevelt. Good for yellow perch on Lake Washington off the docks at Kenmore, Magnuson Park, Seward Park, Gene Coulon Park in Renton, Foster Island, Mercer Island, and from Madison Park to Mount Baker Park. Lake Sammamish is open for trout and all other game fish. Good for walleye, bass and perch in Potholes Reservoir.
Biting: YesRating: ★★★  
