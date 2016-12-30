Another 10 to 12 inches of snow fell overnight in the northern Cascades from a fast moving weather system that left plenty of untracked powder for skiers and snowboarders.

Be sure to pack along a pair of sunglasses and dress warm due to steady cold temperatures due to a brief drying trend from Friday and early Saturday.

However, late Saturday the snow level will drop dramatically and look for increasing clouds as a cold front pushes into the region that should bring 2 to 8 inches of snow in the Cascades. Then look for a cold, dry high pressure weather pattern to dominate through Thursday.

Snowfall totals through early New Year’s Day are 2 to 4 inches at Mount Baker; 4 to 7 inches at Stevens Pass; 5 to 8 inches at Alpental at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 5 to 8 inches at Crystal Mountain; and 2 to 4 inches at White Pass.

Lots of New Year’s Eve events are happening at local ski areas to ring in 2017.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Alpental from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. with live music and a torchlight parade by the ski patrol. Cost is $20 for bar celebration (ages 21 and over only) with advance payment online through Dec. 29. Tickets are available at the door. Details: http://www.summitatsnoqualmie.com.

Crystal Mountain Resort will have live music from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Sundeck this Saturday, a fireworks display in the base area at 9 p.m., followed by a 21-and-over party in the Bullwheel with D.J. Chrissy. Details: https://crystalmountainresort.com.

The White Pass Ski Area New York New Year’s Eve Party includes a prime rib dinner (pasta option is available) and music as they celebrate 2017 with their friends in New York City at 9 p.m. Details: http://www.skiwhitepass.com.

Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort’s “Boogie Under the Stars” on New Year’s Eve for the first night riding session of the season that will be accompanied with live music by Mugsy’s Groove.

On the Olympic Peninsula, Hurricane Ridge Ski & Snowboard Area is open Saturday through Monday. In northeastern Washington, Loup Loup Ski Bowl (21-inch base) is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. through Monday. Nordic skiing and snowshoeing on Bear Mountain, South Summit and around the base area is open with some trails groomed.

The Paradise snow-play area at Mount Rainier National Park is open, restricted to soft sliding devices such as inner tubes or plastic discs. Snowshoeing, snowboarding and cross-country skiing are allowed. Ranger-guided snowshoe walks are offered. Be sure to check the web site for road closures or delays. Details: 360-569-6575 or http://mtrainierguestservices.com.

The tubing center at the Summit at Snoqualmie is open daily through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10:15 p.m. The tubing area at White Pass offers three two-hour sessions daily from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Cross-country skiers will have many options at Lake Wenatchee State Park; Echo Ridge Nordic Ski Area; Methow Trails; Leavenworth Winter Sports Club; White Pass; Stevens Pass; Summit at Snoqualmie; and Cabin Creek area, located just east of Snoqualmie Pass.

In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open for the winter season with a 73-inch base (6 to 9 inches new snow) and 105 trails open and 12 lifts operating.

Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress Mountain (124-inch base); Whistler Blackcomb Resort (85); Mount Seymour (110-129); Grouse Mountain (105-126); Whitewater Ski Resort (76); Mount Washington Alpine Resort (61-68); Revelstoke Mountain Resort (45-84); Hudson Bay Mountain (37-49); Big White (59); Sun Peaks (43-53); Silver Star (34-55); Kicking Horse (22-73); Fernie Alpine (33-79); Panorama Mountain (21-38); and Red Mountain Resort (56).

Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (94-111); Schweitzer Mountain Resort (35-53); Tamarack Resort (32-45); Sun Valley (46-60); Brundage Mountain Resort (40-56); Bogus Basin (43); Silver Mountain (39-44); and Pomerelle Mountain Resort (50-61).

Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (77-125); Mount Bachelor (74-91); Mount Hood Skibowl (52-65); Timberline Lodge (104); Mount Ashland (44-58); Cooper Spur (23); Willamette Pass (52-84); and Hoodoo Ski Area (64).

Latest snow and lift reports:

Which ski areas are open and closed: