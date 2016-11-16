Digging will be open Thursday through Saturday evenings.
Razor clam lovers are digging up some excitement as Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks beaches will be open Thursday through Saturday during evening low tides.
“We’re pleased we can add Twin Harbors to this next round of digs, and marine toxin levels declined,” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager. “It was a trend of what we expected to happen.”
At Twin Harbors marine toxin levels dropped from 19 parts per million to 17 ppm — the action level is 20 ppm. At Copalis and Mocrocks toxin levels were also down to 6 and 7 ppm.
Testing is done for domoic acid — a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae — that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Deadliest Catch’ cast member Jake Harris hospitalized; police investigating attack
- Should California, Oregon and Washington join Canada? #Calexit talk envelops West Coast
- The reason the Seahawks released RB Christine Michael: trust and consistency
- Earl Thomas, Rob Gronkowski have cool Twitter exchange about hard hit in Sunday's game
- Trump voters hiding in plain sight in King County | Danny Westneat
Diggers can expect excellent prospects at all three open beaches with light easterly winds and almost no surf.
“Our projection is Long Beach won’t reopen until after the first of next year,” Ayres said. “If you look back to last season’s trend, it was pretty close to the same as what we’re currently seeing at Long Beach, and it didn’t open until last January. We will keep testing, but I’m not hopeful in the short term for Long Beach.”
Other proposed digs are: Nov. 26-28, Dec. 12-18 and Dec. 29 at Twin Harbors; and Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 30-31 at Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks.
For more information, go to http://www.wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html.
Word on salmon
The often windy weather continues to put a damper on the hatchery chinook fishery in open marine areas, but in between storms fishing has been very good.
“We’ve managed to get out even when the weather has been uncooperative, and the chinook fishing is good in Area 9 (northern Puget Sound),” said Gary Krein, owner of All-Star Charters in Everett. “There are several places that are good, including Pilot Point and Possession Bar. The good news is there seems to enough legal-size fish (chinook over the minimum 22-inch size limit).”
Other areas producing some decent catches of hatchery chinook include Midchannel Bank near Port Townsend, Point No Point, Kingston, Double Bluff off south side of Whidbey Island, Allen Bank off Blake Island, Southworth, West Point south of Shilshole Bay and Jefferson Head.
The Tengu Blackmouth Derby held Sunday in Elliott Bay had 25 members reeling in one blackmouth.
“The winning fish (a 10-pound, 1-ounce hatchery chinook caught by Benny Wong of Seattle) came off Duwamish Head right before tide change,” said Doug Hanada, president of the derby that began in 1937.
|Fishing Report
|Location
|Comment
|Marine areas
|Squid jigging is very good off Elliott Bay piers from Seattle Aquarium to Pier 86, and Seacrest Pier in West Seattle, Edmonds Pier, A-Dock at the Shilshole Bay Marina, Des Moines, Les Davis, Point Defiance Park, Vashon Island, Redondo and Dash Point. Dungeness crab fishing has closed in central Puget Sound. Other good crabbing options through Dec. 31 are Strait of Juan de Fuca, San Juan Island, east side of Whidbey Island, northern Puget Sound and Hood Canal. Slow to fair for coho and hatchery chinook in southern Puget Sound. Hatchery chinook fishing reopens Dec. 1 in San Juan Islands.
|Biting: YesRating: ★★
|Statewide rivers
|Fair for coho in Skykomish from mouth of the Wallace downstream, Snohomish and Wallace rivers. The Puyallup is open for hatchery coho and chum. Fair for coho in Cowlitz at barrier dam, and for steelhead near the trout hatchery. Skagit and Cascade are open for coho through Nov. 30. Slow to fair for late coho in upper reaches of the Green. Skykomish at Reiter Ponds is slow to fair for steelhead. The Nisqually is closed to fishing. Fair for chinook and coho on Humptulips. Satsop and Chehalis are open for hatchery chinook and coho.
|Biting: MaybeRating: ★
|Statewide lakes
|Good for crappie in the south end of Lake Union. Lake Campbell in Skagit County was planted Oct. 31 and Nov. 4 with 2,565 trout, plus another 921 went in on Oct. 24. Other lakes planted with trout that are fair to good include Beaver, Black, Munn, Bradley, Harts, Tanwax, Isabella, Lost, Nahwatzel, Spencer, Gibbs, Leland, Teal, Island, Kitsap, Kapowsin, Lawrence and St. Clair. Fair for perch in Lake Washington. Good for trout at Goodwin in Snohomish County. Fair to good for trout and kokanee in Roosevelt. Lake Sammamish is open for trout and all other game fish. Fair to good for walleye, bass and perch in Potholes Reservoir.
|Biting: YesRating: ★★★
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.