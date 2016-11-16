Digging will be open Thursday through Saturday evenings.

Razor clam lovers are digging up some excitement as Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks beaches will be open Thursday through Saturday during evening low tides.

“We’re pleased we can add Twin Harbors to this next round of digs, and marine toxin levels declined,” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager. “It was a trend of what we expected to happen.”

At Twin Harbors marine toxin levels dropped from 19 parts per million to 17 ppm — the action level is 20 ppm. At Copalis and Mocrocks toxin levels were also down to 6 and 7 ppm.

Testing is done for domoic acid — a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae — that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

Diggers can expect excellent prospects at all three open beaches with light easterly winds and almost no surf.

“Our projection is Long Beach won’t reopen until after the first of next year,” Ayres said. “If you look back to last season’s trend, it was pretty close to the same as what we’re currently seeing at Long Beach, and it didn’t open until last January. We will keep testing, but I’m not hopeful in the short term for Long Beach.”

Other proposed digs are: Nov. 26-28, Dec. 12-18 and Dec. 29 at Twin Harbors; and Dec. 10-11 and Dec. 30-31 at Twin Harbors, Copalis and Mocrocks.

For more information, go to http://www.wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html.

Word on salmon

The often windy weather continues to put a damper on the hatchery chinook fishery in open marine areas, but in between storms fishing has been very good.

“We’ve managed to get out even when the weather has been uncooperative, and the chinook fishing is good in Area 9 (northern Puget Sound),” said Gary Krein, owner of All-Star Charters in Everett. “There are several places that are good, including Pilot Point and Possession Bar. The good news is there seems to enough legal-size fish (chinook over the minimum 22-inch size limit).”

Other areas producing some decent catches of hatchery chinook include Midchannel Bank near Port Townsend, Point No Point, Kingston, Double Bluff off south side of Whidbey Island, Allen Bank off Blake Island, Southworth, West Point south of Shilshole Bay and Jefferson Head.

The Tengu Blackmouth Derby held Sunday in Elliott Bay had 25 members reeling in one blackmouth.

“The winning fish (a 10-pound, 1-ounce hatchery chinook caught by Benny Wong of Seattle) came off Duwamish Head right before tide change,” said Doug Hanada, president of the derby that began in 1937.