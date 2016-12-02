The grooming season has begun for cross-country skiing in the state.

While many are heading up the mountains to go downhill skiing, there are others eagerly waiting to glide along the snowy Cascade trails.

“Nordic skiing has been growing very steadily over the past 10 years, and we are seeing more and more people getting into it,” said Kathleen Goyette, the marketing director at the White Pass Ski Area. “To keep up with its popularity, we’ve added more to our area for cross-country skiers.”

White Pass opened seven of its 18-kilometer groomed, double-tracked cross-country trail system this weekend and has added a second yurt — a circular snow shelter — plus a warming hut on the trails.

The terrain at White Pass offers classic cross country, skating and snowshoeing for all abilities, and the trailhead is located just behind the Village Inn Condominiums. Trails are open Thursdays to Sunday and holidays from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Closer to Seattle, the grooming season began Thursday along the 24.4 kilometers at the Cabin Creek and Erling Stordahl Nordic trail system just east of Snoqualmie Pass on the north side of I-90 off Exit 63.

A parking permit is required at the Sno-Park parking lot, and the trail system is on land owned and managed by the U.S. Forest Service and The Nature Conservancy.

“There are only a few inches of snow (on the lower areas of Cabin Creek), but reports are 18 to 24 inches on top of Amabilis,” said Rune Harkestad, the president of the Kongsberger Ski Club. “If the snow forecast comes true (we) may be skiing a lot closer to the beginning of Amabilis Road.”

Harkestad said to check www.kongsbergers.org for grooming updates. The Forest Service closed Amabilis Road for vehicles, and the trails will be groomed for Sunday skiing. Club members help maintain the public trails with volunteer labor.

Other options available for trail seekers along the I-90 corridor include the vast Sno-Park areas maintained by Washington State Parks at Gold Creek Hyak, Crystal Springs, Kachess, Lake Easton, Elk Heights, Salmon La Sac, Pipe Creek, Blewett Pass, Swauk Campground and the Summit at Snoqualmie Nordic Center.

The Lake Wenatchee Sno-Park trails system is another very popular location with 5 kilometers on the north side and 30 kilometers on the south side of Lake Wenatchee, Nason Ridge and Chiwawa.

Other statewide Sno-Parks offering good trail systems are three ski areas at Salmon Ridge in the Mount Baker region; 12 in Wakepish located in the southern region; six in Deer Creek near Spokane; and 10 at Sun Top in the Greenwater/Yakima area.

The Stevens Pass Nordic Center opened Sunday, and reopens Thursday through Dec. 11, and is located on U.S. Highway 2 just 5 miles east of the alpine resort. It features more than 28 kilometers of machine-groomed trails.

By far one of the most vast and second-largest cross-country ski-trail systems in the country lies in the Methow Valley. It covers 120 miles in the Mazama, Rendezvous, Sun Mountain and Winthrop areas. Light snow had covered the trails through Friday, and the area typically needs about 6 inches to open.

The Leavenworth Winter Sports Club maintains 26 kilometers of trails at Icicle River, Leavenworth Golf Course, Waterfront Park and the Ski Hill. There was a light dusting of snow covering the trails, and it will open soon.

The Echo Ridge Nordic Ski Area’s 25-mile trail system is groomed and operated by the Lake Chelan Nordic Club, and is located 9 miles from downtown Chelan. The groomed terrain has skiing for all ability levels and a new warming yurt.

In the Mount Rainier region, the Bumping Lake area has non-groomed trails and sits at 3,460 feet with easy access off Highway 410 west of Naches. The Paradise Valley Road trails can be accessed via the Paradise Parking Lot.