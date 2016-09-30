Program should give autumn and winter fishing seasons a boost.

Don’t put away the frod and reel just yet as 38 statewide lakes are getting bonus plants of trout to increase autumn and winter fishing opportunities.

“We’ll have quite a bit of opportunity in Pierce, Mason and Region 5 (southwest Washington) lakes,” said Larry Phillips, the state Fish and Wildlife inland fish manager. “The downside is we don’t have as many fish plants for King County this time around.”

Phillips notes close to 65,000 jumbo-sized rainbows averaging 1-plus pounds will come into play starting this month.

The one sweet spot in King County that receives an annual plant of jumbo trout is Beaver Lake on the Sammamish Plateau.

“We’ll plant Beaver during the third week of October with 2,500 trout averaging 1½ pounds,” said Justin Spinelli, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist. “In fac,t we are hopeful to go over that goal and may have a couple hundred extra trout to plant this time around.”

Spinelli says that while Beaver is the only Puget Sound-region lake getting fall plants, there are many other lakes open year-round that should provide good fishing in the months ahead.

“We didn’t have the supply like we had in past years, but we know of some nice trout and smallmouth bass coming out of places like Lake Goodwin (in Snohomish County),” Spinelli said. “Many of our spring opening-day lakes (open until Oct. 31) are starting to get hot again. I feel good that we’ll have plenty of fall fishing without adding any new fish.”

Here is a list of lakes being planted this month:

Jefferson County: Anderson, 1,200, Leland, 2,000; Teal, 150; and Gibbs, 350. Kitsap County: Island, 900; and Kitsap, 4,760. Mason County: Isabella, 1,100; Kokanee, 2,400; Nahwatzel, 4,600; Island, 2,100; Spencer, 4,200; and Lost, 2,100.

Pierce County (plants in mid-October): Bonney, 100; Bradley, 400; Harts, 350; and Kapowsin, 625. Thurston County (plants in mid-October): Long’s Pond, 200; St. Clair, 425; and Lawrence, 400. Sylivia Lake in Grays Harbor County was planted Sept. 19 with 500.

East of the Cascades, Phillips says, Roosevelt Lake received a whopping 750,000 fingerlings in May, and should be of catchable length (8 to 11 inches) this fall. Lakes opening Dec. 1 include Elton Pond, Fourth of July, Hog Canyon, Williams and Hatch.

More plants are scheduled for late November. To follow the weekly trout plants, go to http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/plants/weekly/.

Looking ahead

State fisheries is also gearing up with more fishing campaigns that will enhance opportunities well into next year and beyond.

A new smart-phone app will allow anglers to drive around to a shoreline, lake or river, and find out the current regulations for a particular place, and confirm if that body water is open or closed.

“The pushback is people were disenfranchised with our myriad of regulations, and we understand that,” Phillips said. “This will be a way for people to take the guesswork out of it.”

State Fish and Wildlife’s inaugural statewide fishing derby April 23 through Sept. 6 had anglers claiming more than 340 prizes worth $20,000. Nearly half of the 720 tagged fish were turned in.

Clam toxins decrease

Some good news came from the sandy depths of Long Beach on the southwestern-most coast, where marine toxin levels have decreased.

“We’re a little puzzled given by what we saw (compared to previous test results), and don’t want to give any false hopes,” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager.

State fisheries planned to delay the razor clam opener – originally scheduled for Oct. 14 – at Long Beach when domoic acid levels shot up above the cutoff threshold.

Test results of domoic acid – a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae, can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities – at Long Beach was 29.0 parts per million (ppm) on Sept. 19 exceeding the 20 ppm cutoff.

Test samples gathered Sept. 25-26 showed levels at Long Beach were 15 to 19 ppm.

The next test samples will be gathered on Wednesday, and results should come to light by Friday.

Other samples showed Twin Harbors at 11 to 14 ppm; Copalis at 4 ppm; and Mocrocks at 6 ppm. These beaches are still scheduled to open on Oct. 14.

Details: http://www.wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/shellfish/razorclams/current.html.