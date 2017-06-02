In celebration of National Trails Day, Saturday, June 3, is a fee-free day for entry to Washington state parks. No Discover Pass will be required at state parks.

In addition, a number of hiking and biking events are planned across the Northwest.

This year, national forests are not waiving fees for the day as they have previously. Along with state parks, national forests will waive fees the following Saturday, June 10, for National Get Outdoors Day.

National Trails Day, celebrated annually on the first Saturday in June, is organized by the American Hiking Society as a nationally coordinated event designed to unite all muscle-powered trail activities with the goal of connecting more people to trails.