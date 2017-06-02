Share story

In celebration of National Trails Day, Saturday, June 3, is a fee-free day for entry to Washington state parks. No Discover Pass will be required at state parks.

In addition, a number of hiking and biking events are planned across the Northwest.

This year, national forests are not waiving fees for the day as they have previously. Along with state parks, national forests will waive fees the following Saturday, June 10, for National Get Outdoors Day.

National Trails Day, celebrated annually on the first Saturday in June, is organized by the American Hiking Society as a nationally coordinated event designed to unite all muscle-powered trail activities with the goal of connecting more people to trails.

Around Western Washington, a number of hikes, bike rides and other events are planned by local trail groups and outdoors enthusiasts, including hikes around Lake Boren Park, Seattle’s West Duwamish Greenbelt, the Union Bay Natural Area, Big Four Ice Caves and more. Check the National Trails Day website to find a local outing.
To mark the day, The Mountaineers outdoors club has trail-work parties on the Ira Spring Trail, off Interstate 90; 8 Mile Trail in Darrington; Church Creek Trail in Olympic National Forest, and the Pacific Crest Trail near Stampede Pass. Sign-up is required.

Seattle Times staff