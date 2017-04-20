Washington ski areas reported they were 4 percent above last year’s skier visits, through March

The ski and snowboard season is winding down, and it has definitely been one for the memory books.

“It was a very good year for snowfall totals, and most places ended up above average, which translated to a great season,” said John Gifford, president of the Northwest Ski Areas Association. “It won’t be a record season by any means, but much better than the last few years.”

Through March, all Washington ski areas reported they were 4 percent above last year’s skier visits.

“We had a blip in the weather in March, but that surely didn’t dampen the enthusiasm for getting out on the hills,” Gifford said. “Prior to that there was no weather issues.”

Places like Alpental at The Summit and Snoqualmie, Stevens Pass Resort, Crystal Mountain Resort, Mount Bachelor Resort in Oregon and Whistler-Blackcomb Resort in British Columbia actually received some new snow this week.

Those heading to the slopes will still find mostly spring-like conditions peppered with a mixed bag of rain showers, sunny to mostly cloudy skies and even an occasional snowfall. The freezing level will bounce between 4,500 to 7,500 feet.

Open daily in British Columbia: Whistler-Blackcomb Resort (146-inch base); in Idaho: Silver (74-78, open on weekends only); and in Oregon: Mount Hood Meadows (125-221), Mount Bachelor (128-176), Willamette Pass (75-112, open weekends only), Hoodoo (93-98, open weekends only), and Timberline (182).