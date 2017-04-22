In the statewide lowland lakes opener, anglers in Western Washington have success before rain showers arrive.

Decent weather and mild temperatures greeted thousands of anglers who got out early on Saturday for the statewide lowland lakes opening day of trout fishing.

“Everybody caught a few trout, and most folks got their (five-fish) daily limit,” said Justin Spinelli, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist who conducted creel surveys at Lake Sixteen located two miles east of Conway in Skagit County. “The air temperature was very comfortable (between 49 and 63 degrees in the early morning), and we had a great turnout.”

The rain showers arrived by Saturday afternoon in the Puget Sound region, and caused many to either stick it out like a duck on a pond or head home with whatever trout catch they had in hand.

It was just the opposite in Eastern Washington, where mild temperatures, mostly sunny skies, and fair to good catches lasted the entire day.

Chad Jackson, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist in Ephrata, reported participation was down at lakes like Blue and Park near Soap Lake, but catch rates were high.

The top five westside lakes were Margaret with a 3.71 catch per rod; Bosworth, 3.82; Echo (Maltby), 5.8 (daily limit is five fish); Silver (Whatcom County), 3.51; and Clear (Thurston County), 3.85. Top five eastside lakes were Jameson, 4.37; Round, 4.0; Long (Okanogan County), 4.0; Blue, 3.24; and Cedar (Stevens County), 5.0.

Anglers who missed out on opening day shouldn’t fret as it’s unlikely a huge dent occurred on the 16 million trout planted in more than 500 statewide lakes and ponds. The cooler water temperatures should keep fish active in lakes well into late spring and early summer.

Fish checks

• King County: Cottage, 80 anglers with 190 trout for 2.38 fish kept per rod; Geneva, 43 with 137 for 3.19; Langlois, 66 with 184 for 2.79; Margaret, 24 with 89 for 3.71; North, 74 with 244 for 3.3; Pine, 20 with 45 for 2.25; Steel, eight with 32 for 4.0; Walker, 15 with 49 for 3.27; and Wilderness, 40 with 70 for 1.75.

• Island County: Deer, 20 with 47 for 2.35. Skagit County: Erie, 31 with 85 for 2.74; Heart, 48 with 91 for 1.9; McMurray, 71 with 201 for 2.83; and Sixteen, 25 with 87 for 1.48. Grays Harbor County: Aberdeen, 107 with 195 for 1.82; Ines, 26 with 37 for 1.42; Sylvia, 13 with 29 for 2.23; and Duck, three with one for 0.33.

• Snohomish County: Armstrong, 36 with 26 for 0.72; Bosworth, 28 with 107 for 3.82; Echo (Maltby), 10 with 58 for 5.8; Crabapple, 11 with 17 for 1.55; Howard, 30 with 92 for 3.07; Ki, 46 with 135 for 2.93; Martha (Alderwood Manor), 34 with 87 for 2.56; Riley, 34 with 72 for 2.12; Serene, 14 with 26 for 1.86; Storm, 29 with 61 for 2.1; and Wagner, 21 with 19 for 0.9.

• Whatcom County: Cain, 32 with 107 for 3.34; Padden, 44 with 122 for 2.77; Silver, 108 with 379 for 3.51; and Toad, 43 with 101 for 2.35.

Thurston County: Clear, 62 with 239 for 3.85; Deep, 30 with 41 for 1.37; Hicks, 45 with 77 for 1.71; McIntosh, 21 with 56 for 2.67; Pattison, 29 with 40 for 1.38; Summit, 72 with 212 for 2.94; and Ward, 23 with 32 for 1.39.

• Pierce County: Bay, 15 with 50 for 3.33; Carney, 14 with 11 for 0.79; Clear, 89 with 156 for 1.75; Jackson, eight with nine for 1.13; Crescent, 48 with 151 for 3.15; Rapjohn, 32 with 85 for 2.66; Ohop, 23 with 15 for 0.65; Silver, 42 with 81 for 1.93; and Tanwax, 27 with 76 for 2.81.

• Pacific County: Black, 34 with 43 for 1.26; and Cases, 13 with 21 for 1.62.

• Lewis County: Plummer, 13 with 22 for 1.69; Carlisle, 65 with 48 for 0.74; Fort Borst, 60 with 85 for 1.42; and Mineral, 130 with 317 for 2.44.

• Klickitat County: Spearfish, four with eight for 2.0; Rowland, 52 with 151 for 2.9; and Horsethief, six with 35 for 5.83 (daily limit is five fish).