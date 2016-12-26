For skiers and snowboarders it has been a December to remember, and 2016 will end on a high note as winter storm warning is expected to pound the Cascades with a lot of snow all the way into Saturday.

Heavy snow and winds arrive late Monday as a very strong westerly jet stream is expected to bring two to four feet through Tuesday night. This will likely affect traffic getting to the ski slopes as road crews conduct avalanche control work. The freezing level will remain between 1,000 and 2,000 feet.

Snowfall totals through Thursday just might require skiers and snowboarders to pack along a snorkel to the slopes with 28 to 49 inches at Mount Baker Ski Area; 29 to 46 inches at Stevens Pass; 30 to 50 inches at Alpental at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 14 to 28 inches at Crystal Mountain; and 20 to 36 inches at White Pass.

All ski areas are in holiday operation with plenty of fun activities scheduled heading into the New Year.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Alpental from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. with live music and a torchlight parade by the ski patrol. Cost is $20 for bar celebration (ages 21 and over only) with advance payment online through Dec. 29. Tickets are available at the door. Details: http://www.summitatsnoqualmie.com.

Ring in the New Year at Crystal Mountain Resort with live music from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Sundeck, a fireworks display in the base area at 9 p.m., followed by a 21-and-over party in the Bullwheel with D.J. Christy. Details: https://crystalmountainresort.com.

In the Olympic Peninsula, Hurricane Ridge Ski & Snowboard Area is open Saturday through Jan. 2. In north-eastern Washington, Loup Loup Ski Bowl opened Monday for daily operations 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. through Jan. 2. Nordic skiing and snowshoeing on Bear Mountain and around the base area is open.

For the non-skiers, the Paradise snow-play area at Mount Rainier National Park is open with soft sliding devices like sleds and discs made of 100 percent plastic allowed. Snowshoeing, snowboarding and cross-country skiing are also allowed. Guided ranger snowshoe walks are offered. Be sure to check the web site for road closures or delays. Details: 360-569-6575 or http://mtrainierguestservices.com.

The tubing center at the Summit at Snoqualmie is open daily through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.

For nordic skiers, head to Lake Wenatchee State Park; Echo Ridge Nordic Ski Area; Methow Valley; Leavenworth Winter Sports Club; White Pass; Stevens Pass; Summit at Snoqualmie; and Cabin Creek area located just east of Snoqualmie.

In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open for the winter season with a 68-inch base and 4 inches new snow with 105 trails open and 12 lifts operating.

Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress Mountain (100-inch base); Whistler Blackcomb Resort (66); Mount Seymour (80-98); Grouse Mountain (83-96); Whitewater Ski Resort (65-67); Mount Washington Alpine Resort (53-56); Revelstoke Mountain Resort (33-68); Hudson Bay Mountain (37-49); Big White (51); Sun Peaks (44-54); Silver Star (30-54); Kicking Horse (20-54); Fernie Alpine (30-63); Panorama Mountain (14-33); and Red Mountain Resort (51).

Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (79-95); Schweitzer Mountain Resort (33-49); Tamarack Resort (30-44); Sun Valley (40-54); Brundage Mountain Resort (37-44); Bogus Basin (39); Silver Mountain (37-42); and Pomerelle Mountain Resort (51-64).

Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (65-114); Mount Bachelor (76-92); Mount Hood Skibowl (46-55); Timberline Lodge (95); Mount Ashland (45-62); Cooper Spur (20); Willamette Pass (52-60); and Hoodoo Ski Area (60-65).

