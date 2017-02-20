The winter weather advisory issued Monday is expected to drop 6 to 11 inches of snow mainly along the southern Cascade ski areas.
This low pressure system off the central Oregon coast is packing plenty of moisture that will affect Oregon and southern Washington mountainsides, and only light snow showers were forecast along the Olympics and northern Cascades.
The snow level will briefly simulate a rollercoaster shooting up to 5,000 feet late Monday before plummeting back down to 3,000 to 500 feet by Tuesday and Wednesday. Look for stellar snow conditions early on, and then even more improvement along the ski slopes later this week when another colder upper level trough arrives.
Places like Crystal Mountain Resort have picked up more than six feet of snow this month, and for 87 consecutive days their lifts have opened ahead of schedule.
Most Read Stories
- Students frustrated trying to get into UW’s strict engineering program
- Mexico City is a parched and sinking capital
- Officials say damage to sewage plant in Discovery Park is catastrophic
- T-Mobile one-ups Verizon’s new unlimited data plan; 4Q results top forecasts
- Downtown Eugene in ‘crisis,’ seen as unsafe, consultant says, citing homelessness
Expected snowfall amounts Monday through Thursday are 5 to 9 inches at Mount Baker; 6 to 12 inches at Stevens Pass; 8 to 14 inches at Alpental at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 8 to 16 inches at Crystal Mountain; and 8 to 15 inches at White Pass.
The total snowfall this season is 397 inches at Mount Baker Ski Area; 246 inches at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 298 inches at Stevens Pass Resort; 275 inches at Crystal Mountain Resort; 299 to 334 inches at White Pass Ski Area; and 315 inches at Whistler Blackcomb Resort in British Columbia.
The Loup Loup Ski Bowl – located between Twisp and Okanogan on Highway 20 – is open Wednesday, and Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. with a 42-inch base (1 to 2 inches new snow). The Hurricane Ridge Ski and Snowboard Area in Olympic National Park is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather conditions permitting.
In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open daily with an 94-inch base (1 to 4 inches new snow), and has 105 trails and 13 lifts open with night skiing offered Friday and Saturday. Big Sky Resort is open daily with a 47-inch base and 70-inch base on the upper summit (1 to 2 inches new snow).
Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress (126-inch base); Whistler-Blackcomb (105); Mount Seymour (96-137); Grouse (98-122); Whitewater (109-110); Mount Washington (70-83); Revelstoke (91); Hudson Bay (39-61); Big White (75); Sun Peaks (57-70); Silver Star (48-74); Kicking Horse (36-75); Fernie (43-96); Panorama (31-55); and Red (28-91).
Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (98-106); Schweitzer (58-100); Tamarack (40-78); Sun Valley (70-132); Brundage Mountain (61-86); Bogus Basin (70-76); Silver (60-70); and Pomerelle (118-129).
Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (104-167); Mount Bachelor (113-140); Mount Ashland (113-156); Willamette Pass (75-112); Hoodoo (82); Timberline (128); and Mount Hood Ski Bowl (62-72).
Latest snow and lift reports:
Which ski areas are open and closed:
|
|
Resort
|
Hours
|
Base
|
|Summit West, Snoqualmie
|Open: 9am-5pm Monday and Sunday, and March 5; closed Tuesday, and Feb. 27-28; 4pm-10pm Wednesday to Friday, and March 1-3; 9am-10pm Saturday and March 4 (1-inch new snow)
|80 inches
|
|Summit Central, Snoqualmie
|Open: 9am-10pm Monday to Saturday, and Feb. 27 to March 4; 9am-5pm Sunday and March 5 (1-inch new snow)
|77 inches
|
|Summit East, Snoqualmie
|Open: 9am-4pm Monday, and Saturday to Sunday, and March 4-5; closed Tuesday to Friday and Feb. 27 to March 3 (1-inch new snow)
|77 inches
|
|Nordic Center, Snoqualmie
|Open: 9am-4pm Monday, Friday to Sunday, and March 3-5; closed Tuesday to Thursday and Feb. 27 to March 2 (1-inch new snow)
|77 inches
|
|Alpental, Snoqualmie
|Open: 9am-10pm Monday to Saturday, and Feb. 28 to March 4; 9am-4pm Sunday and March 5; closed Feb. 27 (1 to 4 inches new snow)
|90-137 inches
|
|Mount Baker Ski Area
|Open daily: 9am-3:30pm (10 to 12 inches new snow)
|131-177 inches
|
|Crystal Mountain
|Open daily: 9am-4pm (4 to 7 inches new snow)
|64-81 inches
|
|Stevens Pass
|Open daily: 9am-4pm; night skiing until 10 pm Monday, and Wednesday to Sunday and March 3-5 (3 to 5 inches new snow)
|79-95 inches
|
|White Pass
|Open daily: 8:45am-4pm; night skiing until 9pm Saturdays only until March 4 (5 to 7inches new snow)
|71-95 inches
|
|Mission Ridge Ski & Board
|Open: 9am-4pm Monday to Feb. 27, and March 2-5; closed Feb. 28 to March 1; and night skiing until 8 p.m. on Saturdays only (1 to 2 inches new snow)
|47-52 inches
|
|49° North Mountain
|Open: 9am-4pm Monday to Tuesday, and Friday to Feb. 28 and March 3-5; closed Wednesday and Thursday, and March 1-2 (1 to 8 inches new snow)
|93-148 inches
|
|Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard
|Open: 9am-9:30pm Wednesday to Saturday; 9am-4pm Sunday; closed Monday and Tuesday (6 inches new snow)
|57-78 inches
|
|Ski Bluewood
|Open: 9am-4pm Wednesday to Sunday (6 inches new snow)
|59-81 inches
|
|Whistler-Blackcomb
|Open daily: 9am-5pm (5 to 6 inches new snow)
|105 inches
|
|Mt. Bachelor
|Open daily: 9am-4pm (7 to 9 inches new snow)
|113-140 inches
|
|Leavenworth Winter Sports Club
|Open: All nordic trails open daily; ski hill 10am-5pm Monday to Friday; 9:30am-5pm Saturday and Sunday (trace new snow)
|30 inches
|
|Methow Trails
|Open daily: All nordic trails open at Sun Mountain, Rendezvous, Winthrop and Mazama (1 inch new snow)
|31 inches
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.