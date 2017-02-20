The winter weather advisory issued Monday is expected to drop 6 to 11 inches of snow mainly along the southern Cascade ski areas.

This low pressure system off the central Oregon coast is packing plenty of moisture that will affect Oregon and southern Washington mountainsides, and only light snow showers were forecast along the Olympics and northern Cascades.

The snow level will briefly simulate a rollercoaster shooting up to 5,000 feet late Monday before plummeting back down to 3,000 to 500 feet by Tuesday and Wednesday. Look for stellar snow conditions early on, and then even more improvement along the ski slopes later this week when another colder upper level trough arrives.

Places like Crystal Mountain Resort have picked up more than six feet of snow this month, and for 87 consecutive days their lifts have opened ahead of schedule.

Expected snowfall amounts Monday through Thursday are 5 to 9 inches at Mount Baker; 6 to 12 inches at Stevens Pass; 8 to 14 inches at Alpental at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 8 to 16 inches at Crystal Mountain; and 8 to 15 inches at White Pass.

The total snowfall this season is 397 inches at Mount Baker Ski Area; 246 inches at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 298 inches at Stevens Pass Resort; 275 inches at Crystal Mountain Resort; 299 to 334 inches at White Pass Ski Area; and 315 inches at Whistler Blackcomb Resort in British Columbia.

The Loup Loup Ski Bowl – located between Twisp and Okanogan on Highway 20 – is open Wednesday, and Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. with a 42-inch base (1 to 2 inches new snow). The Hurricane Ridge Ski and Snowboard Area in Olympic National Park is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather conditions permitting.

In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open daily with an 94-inch base (1 to 4 inches new snow), and has 105 trails and 13 lifts open with night skiing offered Friday and Saturday. Big Sky Resort is open daily with a 47-inch base and 70-inch base on the upper summit (1 to 2 inches new snow).

Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress (126-inch base); Whistler-Blackcomb (105); Mount Seymour (96-137); Grouse (98-122); Whitewater (109-110); Mount Washington (70-83); Revelstoke (91); Hudson Bay (39-61); Big White (75); Sun Peaks (57-70); Silver Star (48-74); Kicking Horse (36-75); Fernie (43-96); Panorama (31-55); and Red (28-91).

Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (98-106); Schweitzer (58-100); Tamarack (40-78); Sun Valley (70-132); Brundage Mountain (61-86); Bogus Basin (70-76); Silver (60-70); and Pomerelle (118-129).

Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (104-167); Mount Bachelor (113-140); Mount Ashland (113-156); Willamette Pass (75-112); Hoodoo (82); Timberline (128); and Mount Hood Ski Bowl (62-72).

Latest snow and lift reports:

Which ski areas are open and closed: