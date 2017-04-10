Winter-like weather continues in the Cascades as another series of disturbances will likely bring additional snowfall in the days ahead.

A weak unstable cooler weather system was moving across the state Monday with widespread light to moderate snowfall with the convergence zone occurring between Mount Baker and Stevens Pass. The freezing level will range at 2,000 to 3,000 feet on Monday, then shoot up between 3,000 and 5,000 feet by late Tuesday.

A weak upper and surface ridge will cross the state offering a brief break on Tuesday with sunshine and warmer temperatures. The next low pressure system will arrive by late Tuesday bringing either snow or rain to the Cascades through upcoming weekend.

Here are the predicted snowfall totals over the next five days: 13 to 25 inches at Mount Baker; 6 to 15 inches at Stevens Pass; 3 to 6 inches at Alpental at The Summit at Snoqualmie; 6 to 15 inches at Crystal Mountain; and 9 to 19 inches at White Pass.

Trail grooming and parking lot plowing at state Sno-Parks has ended, but cross country skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobiling will remain in operation. Portable restrooms may remain available at some Sno-Parks.

Sno-Park Permits are valid through the end of April, but many state parks may require just the Discover Pass after March 31. The Winter Recreation Program manages Sno-Parks on lands owned or managed by other agencies, like the U.S. Forest Service. Details: www.parks.state.wa.us/Winter.

Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress (193-inch base); Whistler-Blackcomb (140); Grouse (145-196); Mount Washington (91-135, open on weekends only); Revelstoke (124); Hudson Bay (42-63); Big White (123); Sun Peaks (87-104); Silver Star (69-114); Kicking Horse (27-99); Fernie (24-128); and Panorama (13-64).

Open daily in Idaho are Schweitzer (55-115); Sun Valley (24-93); Bogus Basin (60-66); and Silver (74-78).

Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (128-215); Mount Bachelor (121-162); Hoodoo (91-98); and Timberline (181).

Upcoming slope-side events

The Kids Golden Egg Hunt is April 16 at Mount Baker Ski Area with more than 4,000 eggs hidden on the slopes. Details: http://www.mtbaker.us.

The Mike Brooks Memorial Bobbleheads & Brews is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 15 at Crystal Mountain Resort. Come up for a fun day on the slopes as the resort remembers and honors Mike Brooks, and support a cause that was dear to him. Friends and family invite you to participate in a scavenger hunt for prizes, beer tasting, silent auction and raffle. Register online at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2898907. Details: https://crystalmountainresort.com/.

A partnership on a new season pass by Crystal Mountain, Stevens Pass and The Summit at Snoqualmie will be offered for 2017-18 ski season. Skiers and snowboarders will have the option to add a “Cascadia Pass” to a qualifying season pass from one of these resorts. This provides season pass holders three unrestricted days at each of other partner resorts for just $199 if purchased by May 31. Season passes will go on sale later this month at all three resorts. Details: https://www.stevenspass.com and http://www.summitatsnoqualmie.com and http://www.crystalmountainresort.com.

The World Ski & Snowboard Festival is Monday through Sunday, and highlights the Monster Energy Boarderstyle Tour Finals, Halfpipe Fam Jam, Slush Cup and more on-mountain events. There will also be and arts and culture events in Whistler Village, including Intersection presented by Bromley Sports, the Olympus 72 Hour Filmmaker Showdown, the Olympus Pro Photographer Showdown, and free outdoor concerts featuring Walk Off The Earth, Busta Rhymes, Busty and the Bass and more. Details: www.whistlerblackcomb.com/wssf or https://www.whistlerblackcomb.com/.

Latest snow and lift reports:

Which ski areas are open and closed: