The extended freezing cold temperatures are finally coming to an end, and more snow – possibly a lot of it – is expected to cover the icy slopes heading into next week.

Light snow showers will begin late Friday and into Saturday with a slight bump of the freezing level up to 500 feet, and a better punch of snowfall in the 3- to 6-inch range will arrive by Sunday. The snow level is going to bounce around from 1,500 to 3,000 feet, and then dip to 1,500 feet by Monday.

Expected snowfall through Monday is 9 to 21 inches at Mount Baker Ski Area; 9 to 19 inches at Stevens Pass; 8 to 18 inches at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 10 to 19 inches at Crystal Mountain; and 12 to 22 inches at White Pass.

The extended forecast has a series of fronts pushing through the Pacific Northwest that are expected to bring another good dose of snow to the hillsides through Wednesday.

John Gifford, the president of the Pacific Northwest Ski Areas Association said snowfall through Dec. 31 in Oregon and Washington was up 105 to 148 percent of the annual average.

The brunt of the upcoming storms are tracking into southern Oregon and northern California where up to five feet of snow was predicted in the Sierra Mountain Range. Some weather gurus were forecasting an epic major “atmospheric river” event that has the potential to drop 10 to 15 feet of snow. Stay tuned…

With these major snowfalls, many will venture to the back-country in search of untouched powder that brings the potential of avalanches and other hazards.

A 64-year-old woman was found buried on Thursday in an avalanche outside of the Crystal Mountain Resort ski area boundary. The ski patrol said it appeared the woman who was well-known in the Crystal Mountain community passed away from asphyxiation, and had been ski-touring alone in the back-country when she triggered the avalanche sometime on Wednesday.

When traveling in the backcountry it is always important to ski or ride with a partner(s), and stay in visual contact with each other; let others know of your travel plans; avoid tree wells and keep a safe distance from trees; stay on groomed runs; and avoid unmarked areas in off boundary areas of ski resorts. For more information, go to www.deepsnowsafety.org.

Upcoming slope-side events:

The “Smash Life! Banked Slalom” event is 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Alpental Ski Area. Cost is $25 with online registration only. Details: http://www.summitatsnoqualmie.com/events/smash-life-banked-slalom.

The Legendary Banked Slalom Race at the Mount Baker Ski Area is Feb. 10-12. Details: http://lbs.mtbaker.us/index.php.

There are plenty of events happening at Crystal Mountain Resort, and first up is an adult Freeride Camp with Drew Tabke on Saturday and Sunday, and a Military Appreciation Day is 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday with half-price lift tickets. Details: https://crystalmountainresort.com/.

The White Pass Ski Area is hosting the free Adult Top of the Hill Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Details: http://www.skiwhitepass.com/lessons-rentals/adult-only-workshops.aspx.

The guided Twilight Snowshoe Trek is 5 p.m. on Saturday at the Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort. Cost is $10 plus $15 for snowshoe rentals. Details: https://www.missionridge.com.

The Whistler-Blackcomb Resort heli-skiing season offer skiers and riders a chance to hit untracked powder and soak in the wonderful scenery of the Pacific Ranges of the Coast Mountains on the northwestern edge of Garibaldi Provincial Park. Choose level of ability trips from intermediate to expert. Details: www.whistlerheliskiing.com.

The Loup Loup Ski Bowl – located between Twisp and Okanogan on Highway 20 – is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The North Summit and Bear Mountain Nordic trails are open and groomed, and the base area is open for snowshoeing.

The Hurricane Ridge Ski and Snowboard Area in Olympic National Park is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weather conditions permitting.

Inner-tubing or sledding is open at the Paradise snow-play area at Mount Rainier National Park; Summit at Snoqualmie tubing center; Leavenworth Winter Sports Club; Hurricane Ridge; Stevens Pass; Lake Wenatchee State Park; Mount Spokane; Suncadia Tubing Hill near Cle Elum; Hyak Sno-Park; and Echo Valley.

In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open for the winter season with a 67-inch base with 101 trails open and 10 lifts operating (night skiing offered Friday and Saturday).

Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress Mountain (118-inch base); Whistler Blackcomb Resort (72); Mount Seymour (101-127); Grouse Mountain (112-133); Whitewater Ski Resort (69); Mount Washington Alpine Resort (53-54); Revelstoke Mountain Resort (39-71); Hudson Bay Mountain (37-49); Big White (63); Sun Peaks (43-56); Silver Star (33-55); Kicking Horse (20-42); Fernie Alpine (33-70); Panorama Mountain (18-36); and Red Mountain Resort (55).

Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (101-118); Schweitzer Mountain Resort (32-57); Tamarack Resort (31-46); Sun Valley (52-68); Brundage Mountain Resort (34-50); Bogus Basin (51); Silver Mountain (42-48); and Pomerelle Mountain Resort (70-81).

Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (76-146); Mount Bachelor (89-103); Mount Ashland (54-64); Willamette Pass (68-96); Hoodoo Ski Area (67); Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort (46); Timberline Lodge (104); Mount Hood Ski Bowl (56-71); Cooper Spur (23).

