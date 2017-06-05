A 19-year-old man is feared dead after a glissading accident on Aasgard Pass, a route into The Enchantments, a popular hiking, backpacking and climbing destination.

A 19-year-old Mercer Island man is missing after a glissading accident on Aasgard Pass in the Alpine Lakes Wilderness Area over the weekend, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s office.

Glissading involves sliding down a steep, snowy slope, usually while seated, and controlling the speed of the slide with the spike of an ice ax.

The man fell into a hole within the snowpack while glissading and could not be located, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Searchers will continue looking for the man Monday, but believe that he is likely dead.

Aasgard Pass is a popular route from Colchuck Lake into The Enchantments, an area popular with climbers, hikers and backpackers for its alpine beauty, quality granite and picturesque lakes. The route up Aasgard Pass begins at about 5,600 feet elevation and gains 2,200 feet in about three-quarters of a mile.

Snow and ice typically cover large boulders and streams into early summer throughout the route. Flowing water and boulders can create voids in the snowpack, where it can be unsafe to travel. Rockfalls and avalanches are also a concern.

Later in the season, hikers usually follow a loose route up the northeast (climber’s left) side of Aasgard Pass, where waterfalls, snow and ice are less likely to persist.

Significant snow can linger in the Cascade and Olympic mountain ranges well into July. Snow levels can vary widely, create obstacles and complicate routefinding.

Last year, a 24-year-old man was glissading down the pass and plunged over the edge of a waterfall hole. His body was recovered about three weeks later.