Medical investigators have identified the man who died skiing in the Alpental ski area near Snoqualmie Pass on Sunday as 45-year-old Richard Glade.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday his cause of death was asphyxia due to immersion in snow. His manner of death was accidental, the office said.

According to King County sheriff’s Sgt. Cindi West, another man skiing with Glade saw him fall into a tree well — a hollow in the snow around the base of a tree — just after 2 p.m., and then summoned other skiers to help pull him out.

The Ski Patrol transported him to paramedics, but he was pronounced dead.