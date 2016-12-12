Another man skiing with the 45-year-old man saw him fall and summoned help.
Medical investigators have identified the man who died skiing in the Alpental ski area near Snoqualmie Pass on Sunday as 45-year-old Richard Glade.
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday his cause of death was asphyxia due to immersion in snow. His manner of death was accidental, the office said.
According to King County sheriff’s Sgt. Cindi West, another man skiing with Glade saw him fall into a tree well — a hollow in the snow around the base of a tree — just after 2 p.m., and then summoned other skiers to help pull him out.
The Ski Patrol transported him to paramedics, but he was pronounced dead.
Most Read Stories
- As King County becomes more diverse, Seattle defies trend | FYI Guy
- Mount St. Helens shakes 120 times within week as volcano recharges, scientists say
- Guns in stadiums? Trumpism making some noise in Olympia | Danny Westneat
- Richard Sherman on the Seahawks: ‘Everybody needs to get a wake-up call’ WATCH
- Complete coverage: Seahawks suffer 38-10 blowout loss against Packers in Green Bay
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.