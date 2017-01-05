A professional slackliner saved a man who was hanging by his neck from a chairlift at a Colorado ski resort.

A man who was unconscious and hanging by his neck from a chairlift was rescued by a professional slackliner who climbed a lift tower and shimmied across a cable before cutting free the backpack ensnared by the lift, the Denver Post reported.

Parts of the wild Wednesday rescue at the Arapahoe Basin ski area were caught on video and in photographs published by the Post.

Mickey Wilson, a 28-year-old competitive slackliner who was on a nearby chair, was credited with the rescue.

“He was not only caught, he was literally being hung by his neck by his backpack. He was hanging 3-feet, 4-feet below the chair. His feet were maybe only about 10 feet off the snow,” Wilson told the Post.

Wilson told the newspaper that he reached the man in about four or five minutes. A ski patroller tossed him a knife to cut the unconscious man down.

An Arapahoe Basin spokesperson told the Post the chairlift did not malfunction. The man’s backpack was apparently caught by the lift as he tried to get off and carried him some distance down the mountain before an operator shut it down.

The man caught by the chairlift was taken to a nearby hospital. Wilson told the Post he spoke to him on Facetime Wednesday night and he appeared to be OK.