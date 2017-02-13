Skier and riders looking for prime snow conditions should go now or wait until later in the week.

Sunshine and spring-like conditions are expected through Tuesday, then rain or rain mixed with snow will arrive midweek before changing back to mostly snow by Friday.

A large upper ridge and dry air mass is situated over the state, but will begin to break down as low pressure pushes over the Cascades late Tuesday. The freezing level is way up between 8,000 and 10,000 feet from Monday through early Thursday before finally settling back down to about 2,500 feet on Friday.

In the meantime enjoy the sun and catch up on getting a good dose of Vitamin D, but don’t forget to pack along a pair of sunglasses and sunscreen for protection from the UV rays.

Base coverage at all Pacific Northwest ski resorts are solid. Some areas received anywhere from two to five feet of powder in between and shortly after the stormy wet weather last week to cover up any crusty snow conditions.

The Loup Loup Ski Bowl – located between Twisp and Okanogan on Highway 20 – is open Wednesday, and Friday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. with a 51-inhc base. The Hurricane Ridge Ski and Snowboard Area in Olympic National Park is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather conditions permitting.

In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open daily with an 89-inch base, and has 101 trails and 10 lifts open with night skiing offered Friday and Saturday. Big Sky Resort is open daily with a 49-inch base and 74-inch base on the upper summit.

Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress (134-inch base); Whistler-Blackcomb (102); Mount Seymour (102-139); Grouse (102-124); Whitewater (100-101); Mount Washington (73-94); Revelstoke (71-83); Hudson Bay (43-67); Big White (73); Sun Peaks (56-70); Silver Star (45-70); Kicking Horse (41-72); Fernie (43-87); Panorama (38-57); and Red (75).

Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (114-131); Schweitzer (59-88); Tamarack (38-64); Sun Valley (91-150); Brundage Mountain (53-74); Bogus Basin (70-76, closed on Monday); Silver (60-70); and Pomerelle (112-125).

Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (101-168); Mount Bachelor (103-129); Mount Ashland (91-137); Willamette Pass (75-112, closed on Monday); Hoodoo (89); Timberline (126); and Mount Hood Ski Bowl (59-69).

Most cross-country trails had firm snow conditions early on with softer snow later in the afternoons at Lake Wenatchee State Park (sled hill was also open); Scottish Lakes High Camp; Paradise in Mount Rainier National Park; Mazama; Echo Ridge; Methow Valley; Leavenworth Winter Sports Club; White Pass; Stevens Pass; and Cabin Creek, east of Snoqualmie off I-90.

Latest snow and lift reports:

Which ski areas are open and closed: