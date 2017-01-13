Skiers and snowboarders should hit the slopes sooner rather than later as change is looming on the horizon.

It looks like the three-day holiday weekend will see decent conditions as high pressure will create partly cloudy skies Friday through Sunday. Then look for change with a chance of snow showers early Monday.

A gradual warming trend will occur Tuesday with the snow level rising from 4,000 to 6,000 feet, bringing mainly rain showers to most Cascade ski areas. That’s expected to be short-lived as the unsettled weather system quickly passes, with lower snow levels by Thursday.

The total snowfall this season is 207 inches at Mount Baker Ski Area; 152 inches at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 208 inches at Stevens Pass Resort; 179 inches at Crystal Mountain Resort; and 217 to 250 inches at the White Pass Ski Area.

The Loup Loup Ski Bowl – located between Twisp and Okanogan on Highway 20 – is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The North Summit and Bear Mountain Nordic trails are open and groomed, and the base area is open for snowshoeing.

The Hurricane Ridge Ski and Snowboard Area in Olympic National Park is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and on the Monday holiday, weather conditions permitting, and has a 78-inch base.

Upcoming slope-side events:

The Burton Riglet Park event is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday at Summit West between the Pacific Crest Chair and the SnowSports School Building. The event is geared to introducing kids ages 3 to 7 to snowboarding. Participants are on a first-come, first-serve basis, and each coaching lesson lasts about 20 to 30 minutes. Details: http://www.summitatsnoqualmie.com/events/burton-riglet-park-january-16.

The free Music on the Mountain event is 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at Crystal Mountain Resort’s Sundeck. The Ramblin’ Years Band will be starting off this season-long series. Details: https://crystalmountainresort.com/activities/events/.

Stevens Pass Resort is hosting the free Grom Playground event 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday in Leavenworth. The playground is open for kids age 3 to 7, and allows them to try snowboarding or skiing in sessions that last about 30 minutes. Family and kids can also enjoy plenty of fun activities including dog-sled rides, ice sculpture, games and more. Details: https://www.stevenspass.com/site/activities/events-calendar/events/get/event316,1163038947.

The White Pass Ski Area Kids’ Clinic this Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day offers a full day of skiing or snowboarding adventures for youth ages 5 to 12. Participants will get lunch, snacks, and a lift ticket. Cost is $95 per day or $130 for the weekend. Details: http://www.skiwhitepass.com/lessons-rentals/kids-clinic.aspx.

There are plenty of activities happening this weekend at the Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort. An Avalanche Awareness Workshop is 9 a.m. on Saturday, and the Twilight Snowshoe Trek is 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Cost of the trek is $10, and snowshoes may be rented for $15. Then unwind and relax with the Mountain Music Series featuring Andonimus from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Hampton Lodge. The Companion Rescue Workshop is 9 a.m. on Sunday, and teaches skills to effectively operate a rescue beacon, efficiently probe the snow to determine a victim’s location and strategically move snow with your shovel to uncover a companion. Details: https://www.missionridge.com/operating-schedule.

In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open for the winter season with a 73-inch base. They have a 101 trails open and 10 lifts operating (night skiing offered Friday and Saturday).

Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress Mountain (120-inch base); Whistler Blackcomb Resort (72); Mount Seymour (100-127); Grouse Mountain (112-133); Whitewater Ski Resort (69-70); Mount Washington Alpine Resort (57-60); Revelstoke Mountain Resort (72-74); Hudson Bay Mountain (30-55); Big White (64); Sun Peaks (45-59); Silver Star (35-58); Kicking Horse (24-47); Fernie Alpine (36-68); Panorama Mountain (21-37); and Red Mountain Resort (56).

Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (103-121); Schweitzer Mountain Resort (35-61); Tamarack Resort (37-53); Sun Valley (78-95); Brundage Mountain Resort (45-63); Bogus Basin (58-66); Silver Mountain (50-60); and Pomerelle Mountain Resort (94-103).

Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (93-161); Mount Bachelor (105-135); Mount Ashland (87-116); Willamette Pass (75-112); Hoodoo Ski Area (84); Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort (57); Timberline Lodge (113); and Mount Hood Ski Bowl (65-76).

Latest snow and lift reports:

Which ski areas are open and closed: