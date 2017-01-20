The crazy and turbulent week of weather is a fading memory, highways across mountain passes have reopened and more snow showers are on the way, to bring back happy faces on skiers and snowboarders.

A weak upper trough passed over the Cascades covering the hillsides with a few inches of snow. The “big winner,” according to the Northwest Avalanche Center, was Mount Baker, where snowfall was heavier and produced 20 inches of fresh powder overnight.

Another weather system expected to arrive late Friday and Saturday will generate more snow showers, with a freezing level between 1,000 and 3,000 feet. Look for a transition on Sunday as snowfall fades away with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies from Monday through Thursday.

The expected snowfall Friday through Sunday is 5 to 9 inches at Mount Baker; 5 to 9 at Stevens Pass; 4 to 5 at Alpental at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 5 to 11 at Crystal Mountain; and 5 to 12 at White Pass.

The total snow accumulation this season is 327 inches at Mount Baker Ski Area; 164 inches at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 219 inches at Stevens Pass Resort; 182 inches at Crystal Mountain Resort; and 217 to 250 inches at the White Pass Ski Area.

Upcoming slopeside events:

Free CPR Training is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at The Summit at Snoqualmie. The event is supported by the American Heart Association. Classes are on a drop-in basis, and each 20-minute session provides adult hands-only CPR and AED, plus adult CPR with breaths. Class locations are Alpental’s David Pettigrew Mountain & Safety Building; Summit West’s Patrol Building; Summit Central’s Silver Fir Lodge; and Summit East’s top patrol building and base patrol building. Details: http://www.summitatsnoqualmie.com/events/free-cpr-training-saturday.

The Legendary Banked Slalom Ski Race is Feb. 10-12 at the Mount Baker Ski Area. Details: http://www.mtbaker.us/events/31st-annual-lbs.

The Osborne Grage Memorial Masters Ski Race is Saturday and Sunday at Stevens Pass Resort. Cost is $35 and deadline to register online is Friday at www.skiracereg.com. Each racer must be a USSA Masters Racer. Cost is $15 for short term membership. Details: https://www.stevenspass.com/site/activities/events-calendar/events/get/event307,212975972.

The Space Camp Costume Party is Saturday and Sunday at the White Pass Ski Area. Dress up as your favorite character from “Star Trek,” “The Jetsons,” “Star Wars” or with any other out-of-this-world theme. The next Kids’ Clinic is Jan. 28-29 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each day offers a full day of skiing or snowboarding adventures for youth ages 5 to 12. Participants will get lunch, snacks and a lift ticket. Cost is $95 per day or $130 for the weekend. Details: http://skiwhitepass.com/the-mountain/calendar-of-events.aspx.

Head east to check out the Methow Valley Nordic Festival on Saturday and Sunday. Events include the Community Trail Loppet and American Marathon Series Two-Day Pursuit, untimed 10K ski event, free skiing, food, fun family activities, dancing and music. Details: http://methowtrails.org/events/calendar-events/methow-valley-pursuit.

The Twilight Snowshoe Trek is 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort. Cost is $10, and snowshoes may be rented for $15. Then unwind and relax with the Mountain Music Series featuring the Ramblin’ Years from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Hampton Lodge. Details: https://www.missionridge.com/operating-schedule.

The TELUS Winter Classic hosted by the Whistler-Blackcomb Foundation is Saturday at the Whistler-Blackcomb Resort and features a ski event, wine, beer, food, music and a live and silent live auction. The weekend also features an Avalanche Awareness Days hosted by the Whistler-Blackcomb Ski Patrol. Then come watch the free Ice Show is 7 p.m., and held every Sunday through March 26 at the Whistler Resort Village. Come see performers celebrate the winter with music, dance, a fireworks show and where world-class athletes flip and twist through a ring of fire. Details: https://www.whistlerblackcomb.com/events-and-activities/events?year=2017&month=1&page=2#search-results-list.

The Loup Loup Ski Bowl – located between Twisp and Okanogan on Highway 20 – is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Hurricane Ridge Ski and Snowboard Area in Olympic National Park is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weather conditions permitting.

In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open for the winter season with a 73-inch base. They have a 101 trails open and 10 lifts operating (night skiing offered Friday and Saturday).

Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress (122-inch base); Whistler Blackcomb (94); Mount Seymour (91-117); Grouse (91-118); Whitewater (79); Mount Washington (53-69); Revelstoke (74-78); Hudson Bay Mountain (30-55); Big White (67); Sun Peaks (49-59); Silver Star (37-60); Kicking Horse (29-60); Fernie Alpine (36-70); Panorama Mountain (25-41); and Red Mountain Resort (66).

Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (91-121); Schweitzer Mountain (43-64); Tamarack (46-58); Sun Valley (85-104); Brundage Mountain (55-75); Bogus Basin (65-71); Silver Mountain (50-60); and Pomerelle (95-106).

Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (81-147); Mount Bachelor (98-119); Mount Ashland (91-118); Willamette Pass (75-112); Hoodoo Ski Area (70); Anthony Lakes (56); Timberline (108); and Mount Hood Ski Bowl (51-63).

