The wild weather and road closures are clearly moving into the rear view mirror, and skiers and snowboarders can look forward to more fantastic conditions in the days ahead.

Places like the Summit at Snoqualmie were closed Thursday, but state Department of Transportation was working diligently on getting I-90 – the major east- and west-bound highway – reopened as soon as possible.

“We are holding onto hope to get everything moved back into place, and if possible would like to have Summit Central open for night skiing (by Wednesday), but for now we’re more focused on reopening (Friday),” said Guy Lawrence, the marketing director at the Summit at Snoqualmie. “We understand the road crews have a lot of work to do. If there is any silver lining we did manage to get through the holiday weekend without any issues.”

The “atmospheric river” has faded away, and another colder weather system will bring additional snow Thursday through Monday with snow levels dropping from 3,500 to as low as 1,000 feet. After that it looks like mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Just to get an idea of how much rainfall occurred in recent days the Northwest Avalanche Center reported places like Mount Baker had 7.6 inches of wet precipitation, Crystal Mountain about 5 inches and just as much at Paradise where the rain gauge was on the fritz. Elsewhere water equivalents ranged between 1 to 2 inches.

Places in British Columbia like Whistler-Blackcomb Resort avoided the wetness, and in fact got 9 inches of fresh powder overnight and a whopping 30 inches in the past two days.

The expected snowfall through Sunday is 6 to 12 inches at Mount Baker; 4 to 9 at Stevens Pass; 4 to 6 at Alpental at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 5 to 13 at Crystal Mountain; and 5 to 9 at White Pass.

The total snowfall this season is 207 inches at Mount Baker Ski Area; 162 inches at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 216 inches at Stevens Pass Resort; 182 inches at Crystal Mountain Resort; and 217 to 250 inches at the White Pass Ski Area.

Despite the temporary setback all resorts have indicated this has been a stellar winter.

“It’s a very good season so far with a good consistency of snow coverage and cold temperatures, which is really unusual,” Lawrence said. “That’s held up the quality of snow conditions, which translates into great business and a considerably higher turnout. It is totally awesome and people are enjoying what we have to offer this winter.”

Cross-country ski trail conditions remain excellent at Lake Wenatchee State Park, Echo Ridge Nordic Ski Area, Methow Valley, Leavenworth Winter Sports Club, White Pass, Stevens Pass and Cabin Creek located just east of Snoqualmie off I-90.

For non-skiers, inner-tubing or sledding and snowshoeing are accessible at the Paradise snow-play area at Mount Rainier National Park; Summit at Snoqualmie tubing center; Lake Wenatchee State Park; Leavenworth Winter Sports Club; Hurricane Ridge; Stevens Pass; Lower Gold Creek Basin; Lake Wenatchee State Park; Mount Spokane; Suncadia Tubing Hill near Cle Elum; Echo Valley; and the many Washington Sno-Parks like Hyak, Oldham Pass and Lake Wenatchee.

For ranger-guided guided snowshoe walks make plans to head to Mount Rainier National Park, Mount Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest and Hurricane Ridge. Snowshoe rentals are available at the Summit at Snoqualmie and Stevens Pass Resort.

An avalanche warning was still in effect through Wednesday in the northern Cascades and Olympic Peninsula as a strong southwest wind will create unstable snow slabs on lee-side slopes at higher elevations.

When avalanche warnings are high be sure while traveling in the backcountry to ski or ride with a partner(s), and stay in visual contact with each other; let others know of your travel plans; avoid tree wells and keep a safe distance from trees; stay on groomed runs; and avoid unmarked areas in off boundary areas of ski resorts. For more information, go to www.deepsnowsafety.org.

The Loup Loup Ski Bowl – located between Twisp and Okanogan on Highway 20 – is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The Hurricane Ridge Ski and Snowboard Area in Olympic National Park is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weather conditions permitting.

In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open for the winter season with a 74-inch base and 2 to 4 inches new snow. They have a 101 trails open and 10 lifts operating (night skiing offered Friday and Saturday).

Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress Mountain (113-inch base); Whistler Blackcomb Resort (94); Mount Seymour (90-128); Grouse Mountain (91-126); Whitewater Ski Resort (75-76); Mount Washington Alpine Resort (53-68); Revelstoke Mountain Resort (74-76); Hudson Bay Mountain (30-55); Big White (65); Sun Peaks (48-59); Silver Star (37-60); Kicking Horse (29-60); Fernie Alpine (36-69); Panorama Mountain (26-42); and Red Mountain Resort (61).

Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (103-121); Schweitzer Mountain Resort (39-62); Tamarack Resort (45-54); Sun Valley (83-102); Brundage Mountain Resort (48-66); Bogus Basin (65-71); Silver Mountain (50-60); and Pomerelle Mountain Resort (95-106).

Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (81-147); Mount Bachelor (101-119); Mount Ashland (91-113); Willamette Pass (75-112); Hoodoo Ski Area (69); Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort (56); Timberline Lodge (108); and Mount Hood Ski Bowl (51-63).

