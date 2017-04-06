Packing a pair of shades and sunscreen are usually essential slope-side gear this time of the ski season, but more snowfall and wintry-like weather remains in the mix clear into next week.

A stronger low pressure system will develop late Thursday and push onshore into the Cascades through Friday. This weather system will generate strong winds, and light to moderate precipitation – mainly in the form of snow around the higher elevations – with the snow level slowly dropping from 5,000 to 3,000 feet by late Friday.

It’s hard to fathom, but look for stellar snow conditions along the ski slopes for spring break. Expected snowfall totals Thursday through Sunday are 11 to 23 inches at Mount Baker; 6 to 11 inches at Stevens Pass; 4 to 7 inches at Alpental at Summit at Snoqualmie; 9 to 20 inches at Crystal Mountain; and 5 to 10 inches at White Pass.

Outdoor enthusiasts making hillside treks are reminded that trail grooming and plowing parking lots at state Sno-Parks has ended, but cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobiling are still allowed. Portable restrooms may remain available at some Sno-Parks.

Sno-Park Permits are valid through the end of April, but many state parks may require just the Discover Pass at this time. The Winter Recreation Program manages Sno-Parks on lands owned or managed by other agencies, such as the U.S. Forest Service. Details: www.parks.state.wa.us/Winter.

In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open daily with a 131-inch base, and has 88 trails with seven lifts open. Big Sky Resort is open daily with a 48- to 73-inch base.

Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress (182-inch base); Whistler-Blackcomb (139); Mount Seymour (138-252); Grouse (137-171); Whitewater (139-141); Mount Washington (87-125); Revelstoke (119); Hudson Bay (42-63); Big White (117); Sun Peaks (84-100); Silver Star (69-109); Kicking Horse (31-94); Fernie (24-122); and Panorama (17-60).

Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (127-143); Schweitzer (58-118); Sun Valley (37-99); Brundage Mountain (53-98); Bogus Basin (65-71); Silver (74-78); and Pomerelle (146-161, open weekends only).

Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (120-202); Mount Bachelor (115-150); Hoodoo (91); and Timberline (173).

