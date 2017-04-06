Packing a pair of shades and sunscreen are usually essential slope-side gear this time of the ski season, but more snowfall and wintry-like weather remains in the mix clear into next week.
A stronger low pressure system will develop late Thursday and push onshore into the Cascades through Friday. This weather system will generate strong winds, and light to moderate precipitation – mainly in the form of snow around the higher elevations – with the snow level slowly dropping from 5,000 to 3,000 feet by late Friday.
It’s hard to fathom, but look for stellar snow conditions along the ski slopes for spring break. Expected snowfall totals Thursday through Sunday are 11 to 23 inches at Mount Baker; 6 to 11 inches at Stevens Pass; 4 to 7 inches at Alpental at Summit at Snoqualmie; 9 to 20 inches at Crystal Mountain; and 5 to 10 inches at White Pass.
Outdoor enthusiasts making hillside treks are reminded that trail grooming and plowing parking lots at state Sno-Parks has ended, but cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobiling are still allowed. Portable restrooms may remain available at some Sno-Parks.
Sno-Park Permits are valid through the end of April, but many state parks may require just the Discover Pass at this time. The Winter Recreation Program manages Sno-Parks on lands owned or managed by other agencies, such as the U.S. Forest Service. Details: www.parks.state.wa.us/Winter.
In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open daily with a 131-inch base, and has 88 trails with seven lifts open. Big Sky Resort is open daily with a 48- to 73-inch base.
Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress (182-inch base); Whistler-Blackcomb (139); Mount Seymour (138-252); Grouse (137-171); Whitewater (139-141); Mount Washington (87-125); Revelstoke (119); Hudson Bay (42-63); Big White (117); Sun Peaks (84-100); Silver Star (69-109); Kicking Horse (31-94); Fernie (24-122); and Panorama (17-60).
Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (127-143); Schweitzer (58-118); Sun Valley (37-99); Brundage Mountain (53-98); Bogus Basin (65-71); Silver (74-78); and Pomerelle (146-161, open weekends only).
Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (120-202); Mount Bachelor (115-150); Hoodoo (91); and Timberline (173).
Latest snow and lift reports:
Which ski areas are open and closed:
|
|
Resort
|
Hours
|
Base
|
|Summit West, Snoqualmie
|Closed: Thursday through April 16 (no new snow)
|78 inches
|
|Summit Central, Snoqualmie
|Open: 9am-4pm Thursday through Sunday, and April 15-16; closed Monday through April 14 (no new snow)
|78 inches
|
|Summit East, Snoqualmie
|Closed: Thursday through April 16 (no new snow)
|78 inches
|
|Nordic and Tubing Center, Snoqualmie
|Closed: Thursday through April 16; inner-tubing area open 9am-3:30pm Saturday and Sunday (no new snow)
|78 inches
|
|Alpental, Snoqualmie
|Closed: Thursday, and Monday through April 14; open 9am-4pm Friday through Sunday, and April 15-16 (no new snow)
|102-187 inches
|
|Mount Baker Ski Area
|Open daily: 9am-3:30pm (2 to 6 inches new snow)
|188-242 inches
|
|Crystal Mountain
|Open daily: 9am-4pm (1-inch new snow)
|69-103 inches
|
|Stevens Pass
|Open daily: 9am-4pm Thursday through Sunday, and April 14-16; closed Monday through April 13 (no new snow)
|99-118 inches
|
|White Pass
|Open daily: 8:45am-4pm (1-inch new snow)
|79-119 inches
|
|Mission Ridge Ski & Board
|Open: 9am-4pm Thursday through Sunday, and April 13-16; closed Monday through Wednesday (1-inch new snow)
|52-56 inches
|
|49° North Mountain
|Open: 9am-4pm Friday through Sunday (no new snow)
|32-109 inches
|
|Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard
|Open: 9am-4pm Thursday through Sunday (no new snow)
|53-90 inches
|
|Ski Bluewood
|Closed: Thursday and Friday; open 9am-4pm Saturday and Sunday (no new snow)
|54-87 inches
|
|Whistler-Blackcomb
|Open daily: 9am-5pm (1 to 3 inches new snow)
|139 inches
|
|Mt. Bachelor
|Open daily: 9am-4pm (1-inch new snow)
|115-150 inches
|
|Leavenworth Winter Sports Club
|Closed for the season
|NA
|
|Methow Trails
|Open daily: Most trails open at Sun Mountain, Rendezvous, Winthrop and Mazama (no new snow)
|12 inches
