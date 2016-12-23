The projections for spring chinook on the Columbia River aren’t the best on record and they’re not the worst.

Winter has officially arrived, but many salmon anglers are setting their sights on spring.

State, federal and tribal fishery managers met earlier this month and announced a forecast of 160,400 upriver adult spring chinook destined for the Columbia River, which historically reflects a run size that isn’t the best or worst.

“If you go back to 1990 it ranks as the 14th-largest, and right in the middle, of all spring chinook forecasts,” said Joe Hymer, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist. “Definitely better than some historic runs, but not as good as others including this year (run size of 187,816).”

The largest spring adult chinook return on record is 541,000 (forecast was 364,600) in 2001, and the worst is 12,792 (12,000 was the forecast) in 1995.

In 2016, 126,826 angler trips (151,713 in 2015) on Lower Columbia produced a catch of 12,666 adult spring chinook (19,586) and 2,621 steelhead with 3,776 spring chinook (5,052) and 693 steelhead released. These figures are gathered through aerial surveys and creel samples taken along 10 sections.

Anglers will find time to fish on the Lower Columbia in spring, but the total number of days hasn’t been determined. The fishing seasons should be finalized by late January or early February.

The Lower Columbia from the I-5 Bridge downstream opens Jan. 1 for salmon and steelhead, with a two hatchery chinook daily limit.

Last year, a 38-day spring chinook catch-and-keep season on the Lower Columbia took place from March 1 through April 9 — closed March 29 and April 5 — from Buoy 10 up to Beacon Rock, plus bank fishing only from Beacon Rock to Bonneville Dam deadline. It reopened May 13-15, May 20-22, May 27-30 and ran continuously from June 3 until the summer chinook season began on June 16.

In the sport fishery, anglers can keep only hatchery-marked spring chinook, which are identified by a clipped adipose fin located on top near the tail.

Spring chinook creates a fishing frenzy beginning as early as January and February when anglers break out of the winter doldrums to begin pursuing fish.

There are variables that make this salmon fishery a difficult one to pinpoint when fish will arrive in large numbers. Weather, high water levels from upstream runoff and snow melt and cold water temperatures dictate their migration pattern.

Over the past decade, the sport catch allocation below Bonneville Dam is often eaten up by early April even though the peak return occurs in late April or early May.

The spring chinook reddish-fleshed meat and high Omega 3-oil content rival that of the popular Copper River kings from Alaska.

Also announced was a Columbia sockeye forecast of 198,500 this summer, and while annual returns have been up since 2008 it falls well short of the record 650,000 return in 2014 (347,100 was forecast) — the largest dating back to when Bonneville Dam was constructed in 1938. The previous high count was 515,673 in 2012.

Sockeye forecasts are hard to pinpoint, Hymer mentioned, with a few runs in recent years easily waxing the preseason expectation or in some cases tanking well below.

In the lower river, sockeye are mainly an incidental catch and hard to hook, but bite much better in the Upper Columbia at places like Brewster.

The breakdown for 2017 returns are 137,900 destined to the Okanogan River; 4,000 to the Yakima River; 1,400 to the Snake River; 1,000 to the Deschutes River; and 54,200 to the Wenatchee River.

The forecast for Columbia summer chinook commonly referred to as “June Hogs” is 63,100. That is down from a forecast of 93,300, and the actual return was 91,048 this past season.

“The opportunity has gotten better for summer chinook, and there was a time when we had more than a decade of closures,” Hymer said. “Something new for this coming year and the future is a big production of summer chinook heading to Chief Joseph Hatchery (at Bridgeport in north-central Washington).”

The Chief Joseph Hatchery — operated by the Colville Tribe — has released an average of 503,647 summer juvenile chinook from 1993 to 2015, and 158,267 in 2016. Those will dramatically increase to 1,364,552 in 2017; 1,497,057 in 2018; 1,462,500 in 2019; and 1,733,000 in 2020.

“We didn’t have summer kings stack up in the estuary (this past season) like we did the year before,” Hymer said. “When they do, fishing can be really good.”

This past summer, 58,067 angler trips generated a catch of 3,080 summer chinook and 4,250 steelhead, and released 4,170 and 1,930 respectively. That equals an average of one fish caught or released for every 4.3 rods.