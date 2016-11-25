The season’s first good-sized dump of snow in the Cascades arrived Thanksgiving weekend, bringing beauty and recreation opportunities.

SNOQUALMIE PASS — Fresh, white and gleaming, the season’s first snow arrived over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, gracing peaks and slopes.

While at the Alpental Ski Area grass still poked through lower on the slopes, up high there was snow well worth slipping on the skis. At least that’s sure what Karl Watt, fresh off his first skiing of the year, thought.

“It was an unbroken shot of powder,” Watt said of his run from halfway down the second chair lift.

“It was kind of survival, coming down,” he said. “It was much nicer up top.

“It felt great, and it was a beautiful day up there.”

The saw-toothed ridgelines of mountain firs poked at the bellies of soft clouds slinking through the pass. The light kept changing along with the cloud cover, from brilliant sunshine on the snow to the oyster light behind clouds set against the whiter rim of freshly snowed-in peaks.

So eager was Watt for his first ski of the year, the self-described ski addict with 40 years experience was checking the ski resort’s webcams and weather reports all week. Clearly, he was far from alone.

The resort, though not even officially open, swarmed with people looking for fun anyway. By 5 a.m. Friday, Alpental reported 4 inches of snow over the previous 24 hours, building an 11-inch base at 3,100 feet, and more higher up.

Slopes and trails at Snoqualmie were full of snow seekers eager to try anything that might slide, from skis to boards to saucers or just feet. Even a dirt pile by the side of the road was good for little kids, and any clearing fine for a snowball battle. Wet, heavy and perfectly packable, this was perfect snowball and snowman snow.

Over at Gold Creek at the Mount-Baker Snoqualmie National Forest, the trail up to Snow Lake was busy with families eager to get outside amid firs resplendent in white robes of snow. Fresh powder piled like whipped topping on moss still green on the trees’ trunks.

Ice sparkled on branches backlit by sun. Suddenly the dreary rain that soaked the lowlands over Thanksgiving was a distant memory.

Abe and Briah Gillespie of Seattle packed Juniper, age 1, into Abe’s backpack and put jackets on their dogs, Bailey and Ella, to go for a hike up to Snow Lake. “We just wanted a break from the city,” said Briah.

They marveled at how much beauty was just a quick drive away.

That’s thanks to the crews that clear the pass and work at the Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance yard at Hyak. Snow plows with 12-foot-long, nearly 4,000-pound steel blades already were all cleaned up from working overnight to clear the season’s first big snow.

It takes a crew of 40 people up here to keep the traffic moving through the pass, said Kevin Nicholson, maintenance supervisor at Snoqualmie. In this mountain pass in the convergence zone, where cold air on the east side of the mountains meets moisture cruising in from the west, anything can happen, and the workers are always ready.

There’s more moisture in the forecast, and it could go either way this weekend, from another nice, big dump of snow to just a big slog of rain, Nicholson said. Like everyone else up here, Nicholson’s preference was clear.

“We are definitely rooting for snow.”