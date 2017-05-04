A complete roundup of opening dates and conditions all over the popular national park.

After a winter that brought more low-elevation snow to the Olympic Peninsula than recent years and with signs of spring evident, staff at Olympic National Park are working to clean, prepare and make park facilities ready for the busy visitor season.

“Even though it is spring now, there are still wintry conditions in the park’s higher elevations and an above-average snowpack,” Olympic National Park Acting Superintendent Lee Taylor said in a recent email. “Weather across the national park is incredibly variable and unpredictable, so visitors should always be prepared for changing conditions at any time of year.”

Here’s a roundup of what’s happening in various parts of the park:

Staircase

The Staircase Campground will open May 25 with drinking water and flush toilets available through Sept. 30.



Dosewallips

The Dosewallips Road remains closed due to a washout outside the park boundaries in Olympic National Forest, so access to the primitive campground is walk-in only (5.5 miles).

Deer Park

Deer Park Road and campground are both scheduled to open by mid-June, snow permitting. Depending on snow conditions, this area may open earlier or later than scheduled. The campground provides primitive camping, with pit toilets and no drinking water.

Hurricane Ridge Road and Heart O’ the Hills

The Hurricane Ridge Road is now open 24 hours a day, weather permitting. Visitors should call the Road & Weather Hotline at 360-565-3131 for current road and weather conditions.

The Hurricane Hill Road (the 1.5-miles of road that leads past the Hurricane Ridge Visitor Center to the Hurricane Ridge Picnic Area and Hurricane Hill Trailhead) is expected to open by mid-June.

Reaching elevations above 6,000 feet, sections of the Obstruction Point Road are still covered with eight to nine feet of snow, with higher drifts in some areas. This road is expected to open in mid-June, snow permitting. If conditions allow, it may open earlier.

The Hurricane Ridge Visitor Center is now staffed Fridays through Sundays. The Visitor Center will be staffed daily June 23-Sept. 30. The Hurricane Ridge Gift Shop & Snack Bar on the lower level of the Hurricane Ridge Visitor Center will be open on weekends only through May 21 and will open daily beginning May 26. Check www.olympicnationalparks.com for more information.

The Olympic National Park Visitor Center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. except for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Heart O’ the Hills Campground is open year round with drinking water and flush toilets available.

Elwha Valley

The Olympic Hot Springs Road is open to the Glines Canyon Spillway Overlook. The remainder of the Olympic Hot Springs Road is currently open to pedestrians and bicycles only.

The Whiskey Bend Road is open to the trailhead.

There are currently no campgrounds in the Elwha Valley. Campgrounds in the area were destroyed by flooding in recent years.

Lake Crescent

Lake Crescent Lodge is open for the season and will remain open through Jan. 2, 2018, offering a range of lodging options, a dining room, boat rentals and a gift shop. More information is available at www.olympicnationalparks.com.

Fairholme Campground is now open, through Oct. 2, with drinking water and flush toilets available. Fairholme Store will open daily May 26-Sept. 4.

The Log Cabin Resort will be open May 19-Sept. 30 for lodging, RV and tent camping, a boat launch, dining room and store. Check www.olympicnationalparks.com for more information.

La Poel picnic area is open for day use.

Sol Duc Valley

The Sol Duc Road is generally open 24 hours a day, unless road work or weather conditions cause it to close temporarily.

The Sol Duc Campground is operated by Sol Duc Hot Springs Resort and is open for the season with flush toilets and drinking water available through Oct. 29. Reservations are accepted for up to 75 percent of the campsites, with the remainder available on a first-come, first-served basis. Reservations for the Sol Duc Campground can be made online at www.recreation.gov. After Oct. 29, Loop A of the campground will be open for primitive use when the road is open.

The Sol Duc Hot Springs Resort is open for the season with lodging, dining, hot spring pools and a small store. The resort will be open through Oct. 29. More information is available at www.olympicnationalparks.com

Hoh Rain Forest

The Hoh Rain Forest Road is generally open 24 hours a day, unless road work or weather conditions cause it to close temporarily. The Hoh Rain Forest Campground is open year round with drinking water and flush toilets available.

The Hoh Rain Forest Visitor Center is currently open Fridays through Sundays and will be open daily May 12-Sept. 30.

Pacific Coast

Kalaloch, Mora and Ozette — Olympic National Park’s road-accessible coastal destinations — are open, including all roads, campgrounds and trailheads.

The Kalaloch and Mora campgrounds both provide drinking water and flush toilets. The Ozette Campground is primitive, with pit toilets, and drinking water is available now through mid-October. South Beach Campground, a primitive campground located just south of Kalaloch, will open May 19.

The Kalaloch Information Station will be open five days a week (Tuesdays through Saturdays) beginning May 16 and will open daily June 25-Sept. 30.

Kalaloch Lodge is open year-round with cabins, lodge rooms, dining, gift shop, and a small store. For more information, check www.thekalalochlodge.com.

Queets Valley

The Lower and Upper Queets roads are both open 24 hours a day, unless road work or weather conditions cause temporary closures. The Queets Campground is open for primitive camping with pit toilets and no drinking water.

Quinault Rain Forest

The Quinault Loop Road, which includes the Quinault North Shore and South Shore roads, is open. The North Fork Road is also open.

The six-mile Graves Creek Road is open. RVs and trailers are not permitted because of road conditions.

Quinault area roads are typically open 24 hours a day, unless temporarily closed by road work or weather conditions. The Graves Creek Campground and North Fork Campground are both open for primitive camping with pit toilets and no drinking water.

Park trails and Wilderness Information Center



The Olympic National Park Wilderness Information Center, located at the Olympic National Park Visitor Center in Port Angeles, is currently open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to stop by or call the Wilderness Information Center at 360-565-3100 for current trail reports, spring hiking safety tips and trip planning suggestions. Information is also available at the park’s website.

Several feet of snow remain on the ground beginning at elevations above 3,000 feet. Even at low elevations, hikers are reminded to use caution and be aware of downed trees, trail damage, high and swift creek crossings, and changing weather conditions.