State Fish and Wildlife approves razor clam digging Friday and Saturday at Copalis and Mocrocks beaches.

There are many fun activities to ring in the New Year that include pulling in a pot of Dungeness crab, hooking a trout or digging up a batch of razor clams.

State Fish and Wildlife approved razor clam digging Friday and Saturday at Copalis and Mocrocks beaches, and success will mainly depend on surf and weather conditions.

“The forecast looks OK for the digs, and it’s not going to be flat calm but not terrible either,” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager.

Diggers can expect a 10-foot swell Friday subsiding to 8 feet, and shifting from an 8-foot swell Saturday building to 10 feet as the evening progresses.

Other tentative digging dates are Jan. 8-9 at Kala­loch; Jan. 13-15, Jan. 29-31, Feb. 7-9 and Feb. 24-26 at Copalis and Mocrocks; Jan. 27-28 at Copalis; and Feb. 10-12 at Mocrocks. Final approval is usually made about a week prior to the digs.

On the southern coast, Long Beach and Twin Harbors won’t be open until marine toxin levels decrease. Testing is done weekly for domoic acid – a natural toxin produced by certain types of marine algae – that can be harmful or even fatal if consumed in sufficient quantities.

There’s some great holiday trout fishing choices in west side lakes.

Locally, Lake Goodwin in Snohomish County was planted with 5,000 trout on Dec. 21.

In Clark County, head to Klineline Pond, which was planted with 2,000 trout Dec. 21 and 2,500 Dec. 5; and Lacamas Lake, 9,840 trout Dec. 12. In Cowlitz County, Battle Ground Lake received 4,000 trout on Dec. 5; Horseshoe Lake, 60 adult winter steelhead on Dec. 13 and 20; and Kress Lake, 42 adult steelhead between Dec. 7 and 21.

The Dungeness crab fishing season ends at 5 p.m. Saturday, and reports from some open areas of Puget Sound and Hood Canal are very good. Top choices are the east, west and south sides of Whidbey Island, and the northern portion of Hood Canal and San Juan Islands.

Marine areas open through Dec. 31 are the Strait of Juan de Fuca (Catch Areas 4, 5, 6); San Juan Islands (7); east side of Whidbey Island (8-1, 8-2), northern Puget Sound (9); and Hood Canal (12).