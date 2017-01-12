The winter weather in the Cascades has been very kind to skiers and snowboarders, as ski areas are relishing some of the deepest snow coverage seen in recent years.

A series of weather disturbances moved across the state earlier this week and brought more snow, which has now switched back to mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures expected through Friday.

There will be a change in the weather during the latter part of this holiday weekend, including a slight chance of snow showers on Saturday and Sunday. Snow levels are then expected to shoot up to between 4,000 and 5,000 feet from Monday through Wednesday, bringing rain or snow showers to the ski slopes.

The total snowfall this season is 207 inches (average is 659 inches) at Mount Baker Ski Area; 152 inches at the Summit at Snoqualmie; 208 inches at Stevens Pass Resort; 179 inches at Crystal Mountain Resort; and 217 to 250 inches at the White Pass Ski Area.

The Loup Loup Ski Bowl – located between Twisp and Okanogan on Highway 20 – is open daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The North Summit and Bear Mountain Nordic trails are open and groomed, and the base area is open for snowshoeing. The Hurricane Ridge Ski and Snowboard Area in Olympic National Park is open Saturday and Sunday, as well as the Monday Martin Luther King holiday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weather conditions permitting, and has a 78-inch base.

Cross-country trail conditions are good at Lake Wenatchee State Park, Echo Ridge Nordic Ski Area, Methow Valley, Leavenworth Winter Sports Club, White Pass, Stevens Pass and Cabin Creek located just east of Snoqualmie off I-90.

Inner-tubing or sledding is open at the Paradise snow-play area at Mount Rainier National Park; Summit at Snoqualmie tubing center; Lake Wenatchee State Park; Leavenworth Winter Sports Club; Hurricane Ridge; Stevens Pass; Lake Wenatchee State Park; Mount Spokane; Suncadia Tubing Hill near Cle Elum; Hyak Sno-Park; and Echo Valley.

In Montana, Whitefish Resort is open for the winter season with a 73-inch base. They have 101 trails open with 10 lifts operating (night skiing offered Friday and Saturday).

Open daily in British Columbia are Cypress Mountain (119-inch base); Whistler Blackcomb Resort (73); Mount Seymour (89-134); Grouse Mountain (112-133); Whitewater Ski Resort (71); Mount Washington Alpine Resort (57-61); Revelstoke Mountain Resort (72-74); Hudson Bay Mountain (30-55); Big White (65); Sun Peaks (44-59); Silver Star (36-58); Kicking Horse (24-47); Fernie Alpine (36-69); Panorama Mountain (21-37); and Red Mountain Resort (56).

Open daily in Idaho are Lookout Pass (103-120); Schweitzer Mountain Resort (36-62); Tamarack Resort (37-52); Sun Valley (78-95); Brundage Mountain Resort (45-61); Bogus Basin (60); Silver Mountain (50-60); and Pomerelle Mountain Resort (94-103).

Open daily in Oregon are Mount Hood Meadows (95-163); Mount Bachelor (110-124); Mount Ashland (88-118); Willamette Pass (75-112); Hoodoo Ski Area (84); Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort (46); Timberline Lodge (117); and Mount Hood Ski Bowl (68-78).

