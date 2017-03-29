There has been good hatchery chinook fishing in the San Juan Islands and the Strait of Juan de Fuca from Port Angeles to Sekiu.
Don’t let the dreary rainfall get in the way of your fishing time as there are plenty of options to catch fish.
Taking center stage this week has been the good hatchery chinook fishing in the San Juan Islands – which reopened Saturday through April 30 – and the Strait of Juan de Fuca from Port Angeles (open through April 15) to Sekiu (open through April 30).
A check from the Port Angeles and Sekiu boat launches Sunday showed about a chinook per boat average. The exposed areas off San Juan Islands like McArthur Bank, Hein Bank and Middle Bank, President Channel, Point Thompson and Parker Reef are the “go to” places.
Northern Puget Sound remains open through April 15, and chinook action off Midchannel Bank at Port Townsend, Point No Point, Pilot Point, Possession Bar and Double Bluff off the south side of Whidbey Island has been fair to good. The east side of Whidbey Island, open daily through April 30, has improved with chinook appearing in catches off Hat Island, Columbia Beach, Elger Bay and Holmes Harbor.
Freshwater anglers have a bunch of lakes to pursue thousands of trout recently planted to boost early spring fishing.
Pierce County places planted March 21-22 were Kapowsin, 14,000 (plus 15,000 on March 15); Whitman, 1,800; Spanaway, 4,500 (plus 4,600 on March 20); and Steilacoom, 2,200 (plus 2,200 on March 14). In Thurston County, Lawrence, 350 (plus 20,000 on March 14); St. Clair, 2,222; Long, 750; Longs (open for youth under age 14 only), 140; and Offutt, 200 (plus 4,400 on March 20).
Closer to Seattle in King County, Angle, 4,500; and Morton, 5,000. In Snohomish County, Ballinger, 9,051; Lost in Maltby, 1,518; and Panther, 1,518.
Updated trout plants can be found at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/plants/weekly/. Opening day for statewide lowland lakes is April 22-23.
Thousands of diggers are expected to converge on two coastal beaches to seek out razor clams.
Digging is open during morning low tides Thursday at Mocrocks, Friday at Copalis, Saturday at Mocrocks and Sunday at Copalis.
Additional tentative digging dates are April 14, 16 and 27 at Mocrocks; April 30 at Copalis; April 29 at Mocrocks; and April 13, 15 and 28 at Copalis.
|Fishing Report
|Location
|Comment
|Marine areas
|The coastal bottom-fishing is excellent when the weather allows for black rockfish and lingcod. Ilwaco, Westport and La Push are open through Oct. 21 for bottom-fish including lingcod; and Neah Bay is open through Oct. 21 for bottom-fish except the lingcod fishery opens April 16 through Oct. 15. Hood Canal is open for salmon through April 30 and has been fair off Misery Point; and southern Puget Sound is open through June 30, but spotty with a few biting off Anderson Island and Fox Island. The Stanwood Eagles Blackmouth Fishing Derby on Camano Island is April 22-23. Details: 425-308-9437.
|Biting: YesRating: ★★
|Statewide rivers
|Poor water conditions along the Lower Columbia River has anglers struggling to catch fish, but it looks like good numbers of spring chinook were caught during a commercial test fishery in the Longview-Cathlamet area. State fisheries will meet April 5 to discuss the fishery and see if an extension is a possibility. Lower Columbia spring chinook fishery is open through April 6 for boat and bank fishing from Buoy 10 up to Beacon Rock, and bank fishing only from Beacon Rock to Bonneville Dam. So far, just 12 adult spring chinook were counted at Bonneville through March 25 and is the sixth-lowest total since at least 1938. Flows at Bonneville are highest since at least 1950, which was 459,600 cubic feet per second March 25. Slow to fair for steelhead and spring chinook on Cowlitz with the trout hatchery area being the best spot. Wind River up to Highway 14 bridge and Drano Lake are open for hatchery chinook and steelhead, but doesn’t ramp up until next month. Fair for walleye in The Dalles and John Day pools. Slow to fair for steelhead in Bogachiel, Calawah, Sol Duc and Hoh.
|Biting: YesRating: ★★
|Statewide lakes
|Sacajawea received 3,083 trout on March 20, plus another 7,073 earlier this month. Other plants earlier this month were Ballinger with 9,051; Klineline, 5,700; Green in Seattle, 10,005; Meridian in Kent, 8,000; Alice, 1,281; Beaver, 7,053; Rattlesnake, 3,000; Louise, 1,000; and American, 6,572. In Snohomish County, Gissburg North Pond was planted on March 14 with 506 and South Pond got 1,518. Other plants were Ketchum, 2,047; Shoecraft, 7,073; Cassidy, 3,475; Grandy, 2,000; and Lone, 3,071. Fair to good for trout at Burke, Martha, Lenice and Quincy. Fair for cutthroat trout in Lake Washington and Lake Sammamish. Fair to good for kokanee in Lake Roosevelt. Fair to good for lake trout and kokanee in Lake Chelan.
|Biting: YesRating: ★★★
