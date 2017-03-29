There has been good hatchery chinook fishing in the San Juan Islands and the Strait of Juan de Fuca from Port Angeles to Sekiu.

Don’t let the dreary rainfall get in the way of your fishing time as there are plenty of options to catch fish.

Taking center stage this week has been the good hatchery chinook fishing in the San Juan Islands – which reopened Saturday through April 30 – and the Strait of Juan de Fuca from Port Angeles (open through April 15) to Sekiu (open through April 30).

A check from the Port Angeles and Sekiu boat launches Sunday showed about a chinook per boat average. The exposed areas off San Juan Islands like McArthur Bank, Hein Bank and Middle Bank, President Channel, Point Thompson and Parker Reef are the “go to” places.

Northern Puget Sound remains open through April 15, and chinook action off Midchannel Bank at Port Townsend, Point No Point, Pilot Point, Possession Bar and Double Bluff off the south side of Whidbey Island has been fair to good. The east side of Whidbey Island, open daily through April 30, has improved with chinook appearing in catches off Hat Island, Columbia Beach, Elger Bay and Holmes Harbor.

Freshwater anglers have a bunch of lakes to pursue thousands of trout recently planted to boost early spring fishing.

Pierce County places planted March 21-22 were Kapowsin, 14,000 (plus 15,000 on March 15); Whitman, 1,800; Spanaway, 4,500 (plus 4,600 on March 20); and Steilacoom, 2,200 (plus 2,200 on March 14). In Thurston County, Lawrence, 350 (plus 20,000 on March 14); St. Clair, 2,222; Long, 750; Longs (open for youth under age 14 only), 140; and Offutt, 200 (plus 4,400 on March 20).

Closer to Seattle in King County, Angle, 4,500; and Morton, 5,000. In Snohomish County, Ballinger, 9,051; Lost in Maltby, 1,518; and Panther, 1,518.

Updated trout plants can be found at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/plants/weekly/. Opening day for statewide lowland lakes is April 22-23.

Thousands of diggers are expected to converge on two coastal beaches to seek out razor clams.

Digging is open during morning low tides Thursday at Mocrocks, Friday at Copalis, Saturday at Mocrocks and Sunday at Copalis.

Additional tentative digging dates are April 14, 16 and 27 at Mocrocks; April 30 at Copalis; April 29 at Mocrocks; and April 13, 15 and 28 at Copalis.