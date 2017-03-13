The Washington State Parks department is celebrating its 104th birthday this Sunday, March 19, by giving the public a gift: free admission.
Visit any of more than 100 state parks across the state and don’t worry about buying a permit. You won’t be required to display a Discover Pass as typically required for day-use visits. The pass costs $30 for an annual pass or $10 for a one-day permit and is required for vehicle access to state recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
Legislation creating the Discover Pass provided that State Parks could designate up to 12 “free days” when the pass would not be required to visit state parks. The free days apply only at state parks; the Discover Pass is still required on WDFW and DNR lands.
The remaining 2016 State Parks free days are as follows:
- April 15 (Saturday) — Springtime free day
- April 22 (Saturday) — Earth Day
- June 3 (Saturday) — National Trails Day
- June 10 (Saturday) — National Get Outdoors Day
- Aug. 25 (Friday) — National Park Service 101st Birthday
- Sept. 30 (Saturday) — National Public Lands Day
- Nov. 11 (Saturday) — Veterans Day
- Nov. 24 (Friday) — Autumn free day
