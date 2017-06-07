Annual event encourages healthful and active outdoor fun; no fees at trailheads, and Discover Pass not required at parks.
Saturday, June 10, 2017, is a free-entry day at U.S. national forests and at Washington State Parks in observance of National Get Outdoors Day, an annual event to encourage healthful and active outdoor fun.
The U.S. Forest Service is waiving fees at day-use recreation sites. National-forest trailheads in Washington and Oregon will not require the Northwest Forest Pass or other permits.
Washington State Parks will not require a Discover Pass, usually required for parking at state parks. A daily pass is usually $10, while an annual pass is $30.
Camping fees still apply at campgrounds in state parks and national forests.
