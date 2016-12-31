State Fish and Wildlife released spring chinook forecasts that show a decent outlook for the Cowlitz and Kalama rivers, but a grim outlook for the Lewis and Oregon’s Willamette.

Salmon anglers are getting an early glimpse of what spring salmon fisheries could look like in the Lower Columbia tributaries, and it’s fairly good in a couple of spots and pitiful in others.

State Fish and Wildlife released spring chinook forecasts that show a decent outlook for the Cowlitz and Kalama rivers, but a grim outlook for the Lewis and Oregon’s Willamette.

“The numbers in the forecast look positive for the Cowlitz and Kalama,” said Joe Hymer, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist. “I wouldn’t expect much change in regulations from last year for the Cowlitz and Kalama, which was a full fishing season with a six-fish daily limit and no more than two can be adult fish.”

The Cowlitz spring chinook forecast is 17,100; Kalama is 3,100; Lewis is 700; and Willamette is 40,200.

“A fishery is probably unlikely in the Lewis, and it has been that way in recent years,” Hymer said.

The Cowlitz and Kalama jack chinook returns were strong in 2016. Jack salmon are small male fish that spend one year in the ocean before returning to freshwater to spawn.

The Cowlitz 2016 actual return of 22,500 adult spring chinook (25,100 was the forecast) was very similar to 2015, and was one of the largest adult returns seen since the early 1980s.

The Kalama 2016 actual return of 4,000 (4,900 was the forecast) was the biggest since 2007.

The 2016 actual return to the Lewis of 500 adult spring chinook (1,000 was the forecast) was the lowest dating back to at least 1980.

State fisheries officials continue to point the finger to bad ocean conditions like the “Blob,” a warm-water ocean current that likely affected feed of baitfish and plankton, and survival of some salmon runs.

Many anglers shift their efforts to the tributaries once the Lower Columbia River catch guidelines are achieved in early spring, but there is a lot of unknown on how the dismal returns at places like the Willamette will affect fishing restrictions or closures.

“The peak timing on returns for the Cowlitz and Kalama is in the April and May time frame,” Hymer said. “The Cowlitz also gets some fish coming back as early as February.”

With that said, anglers shouldn’t get caught up in all the Lower Columbia predictions as sometimes, despite predicted low returns, the catching can still be good if timed correctly.

Anglers should also plan to be mobile and willing to drive their boats on trailers to where the better fishing opportunities are happening.

Earlier last month, a Columbia River forecast of 160,400 upriver adult spring chinook was announced, which is a modest run and ranks right in the middle of all forecasts made during the past 25 years.

The largest spring adult chinook return on record was 541,000 (forecast was 364,600) in 2001, and the worst was 12,792 (12,000 was the forecast) in 1995.

Anglers will be able to fish on the Lower Columbia mainstem below Bonneville Dam this coming spring, but how many days they get to spend on the water won’t be announced until later this month or in early February.

The spring chinook forecasts for tributaries above Bonneville Dam like Wind River, Drano Lake and Klickitat River also will come to light soon.

Salmon forecasts for other marine waterways like Puget Sound, coast and Strait of Juan de Fuca should come to light in early March with fishing seasons set sometime by mid-April.

However, the record-low levels last year of chinook and coho delayed the formal announcement until late May.