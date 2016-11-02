“Squid jigging has been pretty consistent along the piers, and if you hit it right you can load up on them,” said Jerry Beppu, owner of Linc’s Tackle Shop in Seattle.

Heavy rains continue to put a damper on local river fishing, but there are alternatives to keep an angler on the water and catching fish.

“Squid jigging has been pretty consistent along the piers, and if you hit it right you can load up on them,” said Jerry Beppu, owner of Linc’s Tackle Shop in Seattle.

In Elliott Bay, try for squid along the Seattle waterfront from the Seattle Aquarium to Pier 86 and Seacrest Pier in West Seattle. To the north, head to the Edmonds Pier or the A-Dock at the Shilshole Bay Marina; and piers to the south at Des Moines, Les Davis; Point Defiance Park; Vashon Island; Redondo; and Dash Point. Across the sound, try Illahee State Park and City piers, and Waterman and Indianola piers in Kitsap County.

The salmon fishery reopened Tuesday in central and northern Puget Sound, and the east side of Whidbey Island, with fair to good catches of hatchery chinook and chum reported. The hot spot for chum is Hoodsport in Hood Canal, where on Sunday 42 bank anglers caught 90 chum.

The best salmon fishing was off Possession Bar, Point No Point, Kingston, Double Bluff off south side of Whidbey Island, Allen Bank off Blake Island, Southworth, West Point south of Shilshole Bay and Jefferson Head.

The daily limit from two to one hatchery chinook will hopefully extend the season in Saratoga Pass and the east side of Whidbey Island (Marine Catch Areas 8-1 and 8-2, open through April 30); northern Puget Sound (9 open through Nov. 30, and Jan. 16 through Apr. 30); and central Puget Sound (10 open through Feb. 28).

The Tengu Blackmouth Derby begins this Sunday, and will be held every Sunday through Dec. 18 in Elliott Bay. The derby starts at daybreak until 11 a.m. at the Seacrest Boathouse in West Seattle. Rental boats are available. Cost is $15 and $5 for kids under age 12. Details: 206-324-7600.

The Everett No-Coho Blackmouth Salmon Derby is Saturday and Sunday at the Everett 10th Street boat ramp. Cost is $30 per angler and kids under age 12 are free. Details: http://everettcohoderby.com/temp/index.php and www.northwestsalmonderbyseries.com.

The Dungeness crab fishery in central Puget Sound will close on Nov. 15, which is sooner than the original date of Dec. 31. South-central and southern Puget Sound won’t reopen this winter for crab.

Good crabbing options through Dec. 31 are at the Strait of Juan de Fuca, San Juan Island, the east side of Whidbey Island, northern Puget Sound and Hood Canal.