Fishing Report

The old saying is that if the dogwood trees are blooming then its prime time to hit the Lower Columbia River for spring chinook fishing.

The migration has finally started to ramp up for spring chinook, and the lower river below Bonneville reopens Thursday through Sunday for hatchery-marked fish.

“It has gotten better and it is definitely time to go, with the lower and upper sections of (Lower Columbia) as the two best spots,” said Joe Hymer, a state Fish and Wildlife biologist. “It looks like anglers have figured out how to catch them, and the fish have moved out in water 15 to 25 feet deep. Some of the fish are in suspended water and folks using divers were catching them.”

Some noteworthy locations are the Bachelor Island area, below the I-5 Bridge, and Cathlamet and Kalama areas. The water level still remains fairly high and cold.

From April 13-17, 11,957 angler trips made on Lower Columbia caught 2,264 spring chinook (2,029 were kept) and 59 steelhead (36 were kept). Based on visual sampling, the upriver spring chinook comprised of 70 percent of the kept catch.

The number of spring chinook counted at the Bonneville Dam fish ladder continues to increase, with 581 fish counted through Monday although it was still the second lowest on record since 1939. The record low was 205 fish through April 16 of 2006.

“The good news is evidence points to fish in the lower river based on sport catches as well as good commercial test fishing catches,” Hymer said. “It looks like the fish are just slow to go upstream.”

State fishery managers will meet on April 26 to discuss spring chinook run updates and any possibility of reopening the Lower Columbia sport fishery.

Meanwhile, others are waiting with bated breath for the next round of razor clam digs, which will be announced Tuesday.

If approved, digging will be open during morning low tides on Wednesday at Twin Harbors and Long Beach (low tide is minus-1.1 feet at 7:09 a.m.); April 27 at Twin Harbors, Mocrocks and Long Beach (-1.5 at 7:55 a.m.); April 28 at Twin Harbors, Copalis and Long Beach (-1.8 at 8:42 a.m.); April 29 at Twin Harbors, Mocrocks and Long Beach (-1.7 at 9:32 a.m.); April 30 at Twin Harbors, Copalis and Long Beach (-1.3 at 10:24 a.m.); and May 1 at Long Beach (-0.8 at 11:20 a.m.).

On the marine salmon fishing front, the San Juan Islands (Marine Catch Area 7) will close after Friday, which is nine days sooner than expected. State fisheries indicates the allowable chinook catch guideline will be achieved. Salmon fishing remains open in the Strait of Juan de Fuca from Sekiu (5); east side of Whidbey Island (8-1 and 8-2); south-central Puget Sound (11); Hood Canal (12); and southern Puget Sound (13).