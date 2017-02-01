If you want to stay indoors, the Seattle Boat Show runs from Thursday through Saturday at the CenturyLink Field Event Center.

The agenda of places to go range from outdoor to indoor activities in the days ahead.

On top of the list: good salmon fishing in the eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, more possible razor clam digs on coastal beaches and indoors at the Seattle Boat Show.

The next round of coastal razor clam digs have been approved to begin Tuesday on Copalis and Mocrocks beaches, and also includes Twin Harbors Beach, which had been closed since Nov. 27 due to high levels of marine toxins.

“We got good marine toxin numbers for all three beaches including Twin Harbors, which is great news,” said Dan Ayres, the head state Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish manager.

During the most recent digs, more than 11,000 diggers turned out last Friday through Tuesday at Copalis and Mocrocks beaches in search of razor clams, and found very good success under ideal weather conditions.

Next digging dates during evening low tides are Feb. 7-9 at Copalis and Mocrocks; Feb. 10-12 at Mocrocks only; and Feb. 7-12 at Twin Harbors only. Other future dates are Feb. 24-26 at Copalis and Mocrocks.

When the weather cooperates, diggers have ranged anywhere from 10.5 to 12.3 clams per digger (the first 15 clams dug regardless of size or condition is a daily limit) at Copalis and Mocrocks.

Ayres noted there has been some confusion on whether a beach is open or closed. The clear indicator are signs posted at every beach approach, and a big red sign means it is closed.

The best bet for winter hatchery chinook fishing is the eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, where a check this past Sunday at the Ediz Hook boat launch in Port Angeles showed 25 boats with 40 anglers taking home 44 chinook. The area is expected to remain open daily through April 15. Look for good action off Winter Hole, Ediz Hook, the humps (a series of underwater troughs in the eastern Strait) and Freshwater Bay.

The San Juan Islands are another consistent producer of winter chinook on the north side of Orcas Island off Point Thompson, Parker Reef, McArthur Bank, Sucia Island, Thatcher Pass, Obstruction Pass and President Channel.

State fisheries is also keeping a close watch on many winter chinook grounds that have catch guidelines, and seasons could close sooner than expected if fishing is good.

That was the case when central Puget Sound came to a close on Jan. 23, more than a month sooner than expected. Two other areas — the San Juan Islands and east side of Whidbey Island — are now being closely watched as each have reached or is over 65 percent of its allowable guideline.

The San Juan Islands are open daily through April 30 with a one hatchery chinook daily limit, and 65 percent of the guideline has been achieved.

The east side of Whidbey Island is open daily through April 30 with a one hatchery chinook daily limit, and it sits at 64 percent of the catch guideline.

Northern Puget Sound is currently closed and scheduled to reopen sometime in late February or early March. It was originally scheduled to reopen Jan. 16.

There’s still time to check out the Seattle Boat Show from Thursday through Saturday at the CenturyLink Field Event Center and South Lake Union in downtown Seattle. There are plenty of seminars to provide anglers precious information on where and how to catch fish or gather shellfish. Details: seattleboatshow.com